The February 2022 Community Day event has arrived in Pokémon Go, allowing you to catch the featured Pokémon, Hoppip, in the wild. The event will be starting on February 12 from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone. The event gives you the first opportunity to catch a shiny Hoppip and teach Jumpluff the charged move acrobatics if you evolve Hoppip during the event timeframe. In addition, if you buy the Special Research ticket, you’ll gain access to various tasks and rewards. In this guide, we cover all A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

These Special Research tickets can only be purchased before or during the February 2022 Community Day event. They will not be available after, so make sure that you’re working your way through them throughout the event if you buy the ticket.

All A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research tasks and rewards

These are all the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away Special Research.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Hoppip – Hoppip encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Hoppip Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Star Piece, and a Hoppip encounter

Task 2

Catch 15 Hoppip – 30 Hoppip Candy

Evolve 3 Hoppip – 10 Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Skiploom encounter

Rewards: 1,500 XP, one incense, and a Hoppip encounter

Task 3

Make 3 Great Curvebal throws – 50 Hoppip Candy

Evolve 1 Skiploom – 1 Starpiece

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, and 15 Ultra Balls

Task 4

Claim reward – 2 Silver Pinap berries

Claim reward – 3,500 XP

Claim reward – A Hoppip encounter

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 2 Rare Candies, and 1 Jumpluff encounter