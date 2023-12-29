Fortnite Codes (December 2023)
Grab Fortnite codes and redeem them for freebies before they expire!
One of the most epic battle royale games ever is back with the latest season and improved graphics and mechanics for the craziest experience so far. Fortnite brings on the adrenaline rush as you face the most competitive players from all over the world.
New Fortnite codes are here to help you improve your avatar and customize your favorite weapons, so try to redeem them before they expire! From emotes, stickers, and other free cosmetics to precious V-bucks, this season is bringing all new rewards. If you love more action games with codes, make sure to check out our World of Tanks codes list!
All Fortnite Codes List
Fortnite Codes (Working)
- BANANNANANANA: Unlocks Nanner Ringer emote
Fortnite Codes (Expired)
P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
ND8H-LW2Z-LKTW-7W22
XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
D5ZUX-S9W7R-VP835-4PQR6
5PGPF-VXB6P-3HYBM-PTDZR
LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5
WSNQG-NG4YM-BS4VU-LNG8H
WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV
YXTU-DGMY-BR5L-UBNS
SNMY9-NJ9JE-A7GHN-C54NQ
FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
NCSDH-L22H9-6DB5N-VU5VE
YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ
3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
AVAEX-H3XFK-RAVFF-CTLC7
3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6
Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
Y2429-69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2!
MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK
69JS-99GS-6344-STT8
TDSM-4KUP-2HKL-NKXZ
XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ
MEMCE-AMLSF-7QYKS-ZAP22
FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z
5HE5C-B9PJ9-975DZ-RF5AK
AUBLE-4Z6GP-P3EXU-5WFHT
MTZ28-LNPPJ-DRGJU-GPXDY
XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ
9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA
HW6E3-ZTMJD-UML9J-T6LEQ
WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP
JNVK4-4UPHA-MYN43-2E2RW
6AQFF-N3SMY-2E6XZ-ZD3A4
8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS
SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU
FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL
72K9P-JDGRG-NB23P-FC9B3
WDCT-SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ
0853-1358-8532
3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
VHNJ-GM7B-RHYA-UUQD
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT
PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG
YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
Z6P2X-F4UA6-V5QJH-CABCL
TM6N6-H3XVT-2DJ9H-MAYD2
7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite
Redeeming codes in Fortnite is quick. Follow our detailed instructions below to claim your rewards:
- Open your browser and go to the Fortnite code redemption page.
- Log in to your account.
- Insert the code in the ENTER ACCESS CODE text box.
- Click the REDEEM button.
- Hit the Activate button and claim your reward in-game.
How Can You Get More Fortnite Codes?
The easiest way to grab the latest Fortnite codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back once in a while as we hunt for codes regularly. If you want to look for them on your own, we can make that process easier for you with a list of the developer’s official social media channels where they share the latest code drops:
- YouTube (@fortnite)
- X (@FortniteGame)
- Fortnite Facebook
- Fortnite Twitch
Why Are My Fortnite Codes Not Working?
Pay attention while entering Fortnite codes, as they may be too long and complicated, so typos can happen quite easily. To avoid them, we recommend copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it directly into the redemption page text box. Remember to redeem these codes as soon as possible because they usually expire fast.
Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Fortnite
Besides redeeming Fortnite codes for free stuff, try completing various challenges where you can grab goodies if you prove your skills. Also, participating in special events is a great way to grab rewards, so check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) often. Level up to claim extra XP, cosmetics, and V-Bucks and reach the Free Pass Rewards.
What Is Fortnite?
Fortnite is a battle royale, free-to-play game and one of the most popular titles of this decade. You are one of dozens of players on an island where you must be the last person standing to claim the victory. Try to open as many chests as possible in every round to upgrade your load-out and maximize your chances of survival. Also, remember to collect various resources (wood, brick, and metal) to build your defenses in the decisive moments. You can play solo or with friends while upgrading and customizing your avatar with various items in this fast-paced shooter.
