Fortnite Codes (December 2023)

One of the most epic battle royale games ever is back with the latest season and improved graphics and mechanics for the craziest experience so far. Fortnite brings on the adrenaline rush as you face the most competitive players from all over the world.

New Fortnite codes are here to help you improve your avatar and customize your favorite weapons, so try to redeem them before they expire! From emotes, stickers, and other free cosmetics to precious V-bucks, this season is bringing all new rewards.

All Fortnite Codes List

Fortnite Codes (Working)

BANANNANANANA: Unlocks Nanner Ringer emote

Fortnite Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite

Redeeming codes in Fortnite is quick. Follow our detailed instructions below to claim your rewards:

Open your browser and go to the Fortnite code redemption page. Log in to your account. Insert the code in the ENTER ACCESS CODE text box. Click the REDEEM button. Hit the Activate button and claim your reward in-game.

How Can You Get More Fortnite Codes?

The easiest way to grab the latest Fortnite codes is to bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back once in a while as we hunt for codes regularly. If you want to look for them on your own, we can make that process easier for you with a list of the developer’s official social media channels where they share the latest code drops:

Why Are My Fortnite Codes Not Working?

Pay attention while entering Fortnite codes, as they may be too long and complicated, so typos can happen quite easily. To avoid them, we recommend copying the code you want to use from our list and pasting it directly into the redemption page text box. Remember to redeem these codes as soon as possible because they usually expire fast.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Fortnite

Besides redeeming Fortnite codes for free stuff, try completing various challenges where you can grab goodies if you prove your skills. Also, participating in special events is a great way to grab rewards, so check the developer’s social media channels (linked above) often. Level up to claim extra XP, cosmetics, and V-Bucks and reach the Free Pass Rewards.

What Is Fortnite?

Fortnite is a battle royale, free-to-play game and one of the most popular titles of this decade. You are one of dozens of players on an island where you must be the last person standing to claim the victory. Try to open as many chests as possible in every round to upgrade your load-out and maximize your chances of survival. Also, remember to collect various resources (wood, brick, and metal) to build your defenses in the decisive moments. You can play solo or with friends while upgrading and customizing your avatar with various items in this fast-paced shooter.

If you want to test your skills in more games with lots of freebies, make sure to check out our dedicated Codes section!