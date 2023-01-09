Roblox Epic Minigames codes (September 2021)

Do you prefer to play minigames and avoid the main story or quest of a traditional game? Roblox Epic Minigames has 107 minigames for you to try out, and these games are rife with variety, making it feel like a massive Mario Party game you can play with yourself or with your friends. The best part is that the stakes will be a lot lower, so there’s less of a chance everyone will hate each other after you win.

How to redeem Roblox Epic Minigames codes

When you’re ready to redeem any of the Roblox Epic Minigames codes, you need to first boot up the game to get started. From there, click on the green shop icon on the left side of your screen. You should how many coins you have next to that icon. Once you click on it, a new window pops up, and underneath the coins in the shop menu is where you can enter the codes you want to redeem. Double click the “enter code” bar until you can type into it, and when you’re done, click enter.

Active Roblox Epic Minigames codes

Last checked: January 9, 2023 Added a new code.

perfection — Reward: Rich Tea Biscuit Effect (New)

— Reward: Rich Tea Biscuit Effect spellbinder — Reward: Red Spell Effect

— Reward: Red Spell Effect TWEETTWEET — Reward: Twitter Bird Pet

TWEETSTWEETS — Reward: Twitter Birds Effect

Expired Codes