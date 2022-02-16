All abilities for Kokoro Surugadai in Monark

After clearing the first chapter, the second addition to your party is the Pactbearer of Sloth: Kokoro Surugadai. A seemingly lazy woman, she adheres to her Pact by fighting on top of a floating chair fortress. Starting as a buffer and debuffer, she provides cannon-fire support with some of the longest range in the game, as well as your earliest source of ranged AoE damage. To help you plan your build, here are all the abilities for Kokoro Surugadai in Monark.

O Cannon, Fire True : Perform a sure-fire cannon shot. 160% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Perform a sure-fire cannon shot. 160% damage, upgrades boost damage. Optimize Accuracy : Increase an ally’s accuracy by 1 stage.

: Increase an ally’s accuracy by 1 stage. Ill Omen – AGI : May reduce an enemy’s AGI by 1 stage.

: May reduce an enemy’s AGI by 1 stage. Optimize Crit : Increase an ally’s critical chance by 1 stage.

: Increase an ally’s critical chance by 1 stage. Death Resistance : Increase resistance against instant death.

: Increase resistance against instant death. Cannonade Catcher : Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and MOV. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Perform an attack with a chance of reducing the target’s AGI and MOV. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage. Optimize Evasion : Increase an ally’s evasion by 1 stage.

: Increase an ally’s evasion by 1 stage. Optimize Agility : Increase an ally’s AGI by 1 stage.

: Increase an ally’s AGI by 1 stage. Ill Omen+ – Critical : May reduce the critical rate of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the critical rate of all enemies within range. Mortal Coil : Utter an ominous prophecy with a low chance of instantly killing the target. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Utter an ominous prophecy with a low chance of instantly killing the target. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage. Optimize Luck+ : Increase the LUK of all allies within range.

: Increase the LUK of all allies within range. Ill Omen+ – Evasion : May reduce the evasion of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the evasion of all enemies within range. Critical Report : Predict an immutable future, ensuring the next attack of allies within range will be a critical hit. Can only be performed within Awakened and removes the Awakened status. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Predict an immutable future, ensuring the next attack of allies within range will be a critical hit. Can only be performed within Awakened and removes the Awakened status. 120% damage, upgrades boost damage. Ill Omen+ – Accuracy : May reduce the accuracy of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the accuracy of all enemies within range. Ill Omen+ – AGI : May reduce the AGI of all enemies within range.

: May reduce the AGI of all enemies within range. Concentration : Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for 3 turns.

: Doubles the amount the AWAKE gauge increases for 3 turns. Refined Ego : Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve.

: Increase the amount the AWAKE gauge rises when using Resolve. Death’s Design : Unleash a powerful attack, killing with absolute certainty if the target is a Legion. Can only be performed while Enlightened and removes the Enlightened status. 400% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Unleash a powerful attack, killing with absolute certainty if the target is a Legion. Can only be performed while Enlightened and removes the Enlightened status. 400% damage, upgrades boost damage. Good Night Sleep Tight : Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep. 150% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep. 150% damage, upgrades boost damage. Prophetic Counter : Gain a chance to perform a preemptive Counter Attack before enemy attacks for 3 turns.

: Gain a chance to perform a preemptive Counter Attack before enemy attacks for 3 turns. Ill Omen+ – Counter : Decrease the POWER of an enemy in range’s Counter Attacks for 3 turns.

: Decrease the POWER of an enemy in range’s Counter Attacks for 3 turns. Optimize Assist : Increase the POWER of an ally’s Assist Attacks for 3 turns.

: Increase the POWER of an ally’s Assist Attacks for 3 turns. Risky Broadside : Bombard random enemies within range with a 4~6-hit blitz of explosives. The chances of a higher hit-count increase with the user’s LUK. 55% damage, upgrades boost damage.

: Bombard random enemies within range with a 4~6-hit blitz of explosives. The chances of a higher hit-count increase with the user’s LUK. 55% damage, upgrades boost damage. Optimize Agility+ : Increase the AGI of all allies within range.

: Increase the AGI of all allies within range. Tactical Evasion : Gain a high chance of evading enemy Counterattacks and Assist Attacks for 3 turns.

: Gain a high chance of evading enemy Counterattacks and Assist Attacks for 3 turns. Strict Defensive : Assume a stance that greatly increases the chance of executing a preemptive counter before enemy attacks.

: Assume a stance that greatly increases the chance of executing a preemptive counter before enemy attacks. MOV UP: Passive increase MOV by a fixed percentage.

As mentioned above, Kokoro provides a wide range of buffs and debuffs that are useful — Ill Omen – Evasion and Accuracy are extremely potent debuffs that allow your more powerful but less accurate attacks to land easier. Critical Report, combined with her buffs and debuffs, allows the entire team to blitz through a group of enemies easily.