Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (January 2023)

In Goddess of Victory: Nikke you take command of a squad of powerful heroes called Nikke to defend the Earth from an alien robot invasion. In this mobile shooter game, you assemble a squad of heroes armed with different weapons to battle through the campaign and reveal the story of Earth’s defense.

There are codes that you can input to help you with your efforts. These codes can give you Gems, Recruit Vouchers, and other rewards, allowing you to progress through the game at a faster pace. Claiming rewards from codes will kickstart your campaign and help you create a more powerful Nikke squad.

All Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes List

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (Working)

These codes are working in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

gawkgawk3000 — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKEMODERNIA — Reward: 100 Gems

nikke777 — Reward: 100 gems

NIKKE — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKE47CAMPAIGN — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKEGIFT — Reward: Free Rewards

BEMYCOMMANDER — Reward: a Recruit Voucher

NIKEENEWYEAR — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKEKRHAPPYHOLIDAY2022 — Reward: 300 Gems

NIKKEKR — Reward: 300 Gems

Nikke2023 — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKEXMAS — Reward: 100 Gems

HA17X5DU — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKEGame8Vtuber — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKEFORYOU — Reward: 2H Credit Box

NIKKE — Reward: 100 Gems

NIKKE1104 — Reward: 2H Credit Box

NIKKE47CAMPAIGN — Reward: 150 Gems

BEMYCOMMANDER — Reward: a Recruit Voucher

NIKKENO1 — Reward: 100 Gems

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Codes (Expired)

These codes no longer work in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

MYNIKKE — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKELUV — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKE04CONGRAT — Reward: Free Rewards

CONGRATNIKKE04 — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKECONGRAT04 — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKENO1 — Reward: Free Rewards

CRNIKKE Reward — Reward: a Recruit Voucher

IGOTNIKKE — Reward: 3 Recruit Vouchers

1104NIKKETH — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKEGIFT — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKECONGRAT11 — Reward: Free Rewards

NIKKE11CONGRAT — Reward: Free Rewards

CONGRATNIKKE11 — Reward: Free Rewards

CRNIKKE Reward — Reward: a Recruit Voucher

How to redeem Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes

To redeem codes in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, do the following steps:

Launch Goddess of Victory: Nikke on your device. Complete the in-game tutorial if you haven’t already, then press the Notice button found at the top right of the Lobby. Find Event Notice, scroll down and then press on CD-KEY Redemption Portal box. Enter the code into the CDK text box. Press the Redeem Now button to claim your free rewards. The rewards are sent to your Mailbox, found on the top right side of the screen, where you can claim them.

How can you get more Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes?

The best way to get new Goddess of Victory: Nikke codes is to check back to this article. Otherwise, your best bet is to follow the game’s social media pages, such as its Twitter page, Facebook page, as well as their official Discord server.

Why aren’t my codes Goddess of Victory: Nikke working?

There are a few possible reasons why your codes aren’t working in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Some codes may have expired and can no longer be used. Also bear in mind that codes are most often only useable once, so it’s possible that you have redeemed that code already. Also, check for any spelling errors or extra spaces and characters. Copy the codes exactly as they’re listed, including matching letter caps.

What is Goddess of Victory: Nikke?

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a mobile shooter game that’s played from the third-person perspective. You build your squad out of Nikke heroes that you can collect, each with their distinct looks, weapons, and abilities. There are three main classes of Nikke, and you can assemble your squads to suit your playstyle. You get to play through the story campaign, shoot waves of enemies, and level up your characters.