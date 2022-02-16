If you scored high enough in the Lust category during the opening tutorial quiz or at some point later on in the story, you will receive the Fiend of Lust as one of your partners. Lust is a PSY-oriented character, combining blazing hot and biting cold Authorities to deal high damage at maximum range. This is one of the highest damaging characters in the game, so to build them right, you need to know all abilities for the Fiend of Lust in Monark.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Up in Flames : Launch a ball of flame at a single target. Upgrades increase damage.

: Launch a ball of flame at a single target. Upgrades increase damage. Piercing Arrow : Fire a single, powerful arrow at a foe. Upgrades increase damage.

: Fire a single, powerful arrow at a foe. Upgrades increase damage. Charm Resistance : Increase resistance against Charm. Upgrades increase resist chance.

: Increase resistance against Charm. Upgrades increase resist chance. Sleep Resistance : Increase resistance against Sleep. Upgrades increase resist chance.

: Increase resistance against Sleep. Upgrades increase resist chance. Frozen Thorns : Summon thorns of ice upon all enemies surrounding the user, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage.

: Summon thorns of ice upon all enemies surrounding the user, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage. Hibernation Arrow : Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Sleep. Cupid’s Arrow : Attack with a chance of inflicting Charm.

: Attack with a chance of inflicting Charm. Heat of Passion : May inflict Charm on an enemy.

: May inflict Charm on an enemy. Rain of Fire : Summon flames that rain upon all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Summon flames that rain upon all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage. Follow-up – Charm : Low chance of inflicting Charm on targets when performing an Assist Attack.

: Low chance of inflicting Charm on targets when performing an Assist Attack. Brain Freeze : May reduce an enemy’s PSY by one stage.

: May reduce an enemy’s PSY by one stage. Psychogenic Fever : Increase an ally’s PSY by one stage.

: Increase an ally’s PSY by one stage. Scorching Fan : Scatter flames about, attacking all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage.

: Scatter flames about, attacking all enemies within range. Upgrades increase damage. Heatwave of Passion : May inflict Charm on all enemies within range.

: May inflict Charm on all enemies within range. Purgatorial Furnace : Attack all units, friend and foe alike, on the field with the fires of hell. Upgrades increase damage.

: Attack all units, friend and foe alike, on the field with the fires of hell. Upgrades increase damage. Hailstorm : Summon shards of ice, hitting an enemy with a three-hit combo, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage.

: Summon shards of ice, hitting an enemy with a three-hit combo, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage. Heat Death : Utilize particle annihilation to unleash devastation, attacking all enemies within range with a low chance of instant death. Upgrades increase damage.

: Utilize particle annihilation to unleash devastation, attacking all enemies within range with a low chance of instant death. Upgrades increase damage. God’s Crossing : Create a pillar of ice, damage all enemies within range, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage.

: Create a pillar of ice, damage all enemies within range, with a chance of reducing MOV. Upgrades increase damage. Psychogenic Fever+ : Increase the PSY of all allies within range.

: Increase the PSY of all allies within range. Heartfelt Pyre : Perform an attack on all enemies within range. Increases in strength the lower your MAD gauge is, and raises MAD to 100% afterwards. Upgrades increase damage.

: Perform an attack on all enemies within range. Increases in strength the lower your MAD gauge is, and raises MAD to 100% afterwards. Upgrades increase damage. Frostbarren Garden: Engulf all units, friend and foe alike, in an arctic chill with a chance of reducing AGI. Upgrades increase damage.

Of the abilities listed above, the two “ultimate” abilities of Purgatorial Furnace and Frostbarren Garden potentially have the most impact. Map-wide damage is extremely helpful for whittling down units idling in a corner somewhere, especially if you can heal the residual damage on your own units. Lust’s damage output with lower-tier Authorities, such as Up in Flames and Hailstorm, is quite high and extremely useful in the early to mid-game. Finally, Heat Death can pull off surprise one-hit KOs, which is quite useful for quick, clear bonuses.