All accessibility options in The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

The latest Supermassive Games horror title, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, offers a large amount of accessibility options for gamers with visual and physical impairments. Accessed through the settings menu on the title screen or during gameplay, the accessibility submenu offers plenty of choice.

The following options revolve around physical actions:

Single action button – Every QTE sequence defaults to the same button prompt.

– Every QTE sequence defaults to the same button prompt. Hold to complete button mash – Rather than button mashing, players can hold the button to complete the prompt.

– Rather than button mashing, players can hold the button to complete the prompt. Disable QTE timeout – Applying only to single player, users aren’t penalized for responding late to the button prompt, but pressing the wrong button still results in a failed QTE.

– Applying only to single player, users aren’t penalized for responding late to the button prompt, but pressing the wrong button still results in a failed QTE. Disable QTE combat timer – This works the same way as the QTE timer, applying instead specifically to combat sequences.

There’s also plenty of accessibility options centered around visual impairment, which you can find listed below:

Dyslexia font – A simple on/off toggle for dyslexic friendly font.

– A simple on/off toggle for dyslexic friendly font. Subtitle background – A slider letting players adjust the opacity of the subtitle box

– A slider letting players adjust the opacity of the subtitle box Subtitle text size – A slider subtitle text size with multiple adjustments possible between each font size for more granular control.

– A slider subtitle text size with multiple adjustments possible between each font size for more granular control. Subtitle color – An on/off toggle for displaying different colored subtitles for each character. Specific colors cannot be enabled or disabled by players.

– An on/off toggle for displaying different colored subtitles for each character. Specific colors cannot be enabled or disabled by players. Choice text size – A slider for adjusting the text size of the major choices players make throughout the game

– A slider for adjusting the text size of the major choices players make throughout the game Sub-choice text size – This slider adjusts the size of the subtext underneath the decisions that offer additional context for what making that decision might lead to

These options come in addition to normal and inverted Y-axis controls for exploration and for inspecting objects.