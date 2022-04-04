All achievements and trophies in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Here’s every achievement and trophy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes all nine of the mainline movies and recreates them in Lego form. Like other Lego games before it, completing everything in the game will require players to go back through levels multiple times, bringing along characters with different abilities to find collectibles unobtainable in the story mode. Since The Skywalker Saga contains nine movies, each with their own sets of levels and open-world sections, there is a ton to see and collect within it. Here is every achievement and trophy you can obtain in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
Full achievement and trophy list
There are 45 achievements and 46 trophies to obtain in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The PlayStation version has one additional trophy, since the Xbox version does not have a Platinum trophy.
- A New Hope: Complete ”Episode IV – A New Hope”
- “Aggressive Negotiations”: Defeat 3 enemies at the same time with an explosion
- “And Who Gave You Permission…?”: Shoot helmets off 50 enemies
- Attack of the Clones: Complete ”Episode II – Attack of the Clones”
- “Do or do not. There is no try.”: Complete all Galaxy Challenges
- “Get the crews to their fighters”: Destroy 100 TIE fighters
- “GONK!”: Complete all the GNK droid escort missions
- Greater Javin: Complete all events on Bespin, Crait and Hoth
- “Hello There!”: Collect all characters
- “Hey, what are you trying to push on us?”: Complete all the Jawa’s ”Faulty Droid” missions on Tatooine
- “I can fly anything”: Complete a flight level without dying
- “I don’t like you either!”: Achieve a combat multiplier score of 30
- “Impressive, most impressive”: Complete all ‘Level Challenges’ in a single level
- “It’s true… all of it”: Complete The Skywalker Saga
- “I’ve never seen a real one!”: Ride all creatures throughout the Galaxy
- “Jedi Business”: Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make 5 people fight simultaneously in the Cantina
- New Territories: Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4 and Ajan Kloss
- “No more training, do you require”: Complete all ‘Level Challenges’
- “Now I am the master”: Achieve True Jedi in every level
- “Only one business in the Galaxy…”: Earn 10,000,000,000 studs
- “Power! Unlimited power”: Fully upgrade all of the character classes
- “Raw, untamed power”: Fully upgrade a character class
- Return of the Jedi: Complete ”Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”
- Revenge of the Sith: Complete ”Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”
- Rishi Maze: Complete all events on Kamino
- “See you around, kid”: Complete all of the events in the Galaxy
- The Arkanis Sector: Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine
- The Empire Strikes Back: Complete ”Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”
- “The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy”: Complete all races in the Galaxy
- The Force Awakens: Complete ”Episode VII – The Force Awakens”
- The Interior: Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku and Takodana
- The Last Jedi: Complete ”Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”
- The Phantom Menace: Complete ”Episode I – The Phantom Menace”
- The Rise of Skywalker: Complete ”Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”
- The Slice: Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi
- Trailing Sectors: Complete all events on D’Qar, Naboo and Pasaana
- Unknown Regions: Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir and Exegol
- Western Reaches: Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, Utapau
- “What have you done with those plans?”: Collect every datacard
- “You guys got yourself a ship!”: Earn 17,000 studs
- “You may fire when ready “: Collect 1000 Kyber Bricks
- “You needn’t worry about your reward”: Collect all Minikits
- “You think you’re some kind of Jedi?”: Achieve True Jedi in a single level