All achievements and trophies in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes all nine of the mainline movies and recreates them in Lego form. Like other Lego games before it, completing everything in the game will require players to go back through levels multiple times, bringing along characters with different abilities to find collectibles unobtainable in the story mode. Since The Skywalker Saga contains nine movies, each with their own sets of levels and open-world sections, there is a ton to see and collect within it. Here is every achievement and trophy you can obtain in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Full achievement and trophy list

There are 45 achievements and 46 trophies to obtain in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The PlayStation version has one additional trophy, since the Xbox version does not have a Platinum trophy.