GameMill Entertainment has released new alternate costumes for all 20 characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The costumes are available for free on copies of the game for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and they will come to the Nintendo Switch later in the month. Most of the alternate costumes were leaked beforehand by data miners.

All 20 costumes are references for the characters from the show, some having deeper cuts than others. Most fans will instantly recognize SpongeBob’s Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen’s #1 hat from the classic “One Krabs Trash” episode from the early seasons of the SpongeBob show. Others are more obscure, with Toph’s alternate outfit being a popular one-time use costume she wore in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

All alternate costumes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Screenshot via Gamepur

Most of the new alternate outfits are simple new headwear for the characters, like SpongeBob, Patrick, Aang, Lincoln Loud, Lucy Loud, CatDog, and Oblina. However, Michelangelo and Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are given cool Black-and-White skins that make them appear more like how they did in the original TMNT comics from the 80s.

Here’s the list of what all 20 costumes are: