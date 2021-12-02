All alternate costumes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Some characters get cool new skins, while others just a new headwear.
GameMill Entertainment has released new alternate costumes for all 20 characters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The costumes are available for free on copies of the game for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and they will come to the Nintendo Switch later in the month. Most of the alternate costumes were leaked beforehand by data miners.
All 20 costumes are references for the characters from the show, some having deeper cuts than others. Most fans will instantly recognize SpongeBob’s Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen’s #1 hat from the classic “One Krabs Trash” episode from the early seasons of the SpongeBob show. Others are more obscure, with Toph’s alternate outfit being a popular one-time use costume she wore in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
All alternate costumes in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Most of the new alternate outfits are simple new headwear for the characters, like SpongeBob, Patrick, Aang, Lincoln Loud, Lucy Loud, CatDog, and Oblina. However, Michelangelo and Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are given cool Black-and-White skins that make them appear more like how they did in the original TMNT comics from the 80s.
Here’s the list of what all 20 costumes are:
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen #1 Drinking Cap
- Patrick Star – Cowboy Hat
- Sandy Cheeks – Sports Fitness Jersey
- Aang – Straw Hat
- Toph – Warrior Outfit that she wore in “Day of Black Sun” episode in Avatar
- Korra – Darker Blue Outfit
- Invader Zim – Human Disguise
- Lincoln Loud – Beanie Hat
- Lucy Loud – Sunglasses
- Leonardo – Retro Black and White Skin
- Michelangelo – Retro Black and White Skin
- April O’ Neil – Green Jumpsuit
- Ren and Stimpy – “Yaksmas” Hats
- Powder Toast Man – Tanned Costume
- CatDog – Party Hats
- Nigel Thornberry – Safari Hat
- Reptar – Pink Skin
- Helga – Red Holiday Costume
- Danny Phantom – Human Form in Normal Jumpsuit
- Oblina – Snorkling Goggles