The next Alolan Special Research has arrived to Pokémon Go. This time, it’s all about the Ula’ula island, along with Tapu Bulu making its appearance in the game for the Spring Into Spring 2022 event. You’ll want to make sure you complete this challenge while also looking to catch all of the Pokémon appearing with Flower Crowns for the event. In this guide, we cover all An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.

All An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards

There will be four tasks for you to complete for the An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research, each with a reward.

Task 1

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 5 Pinap Berries

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 8 Razz Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Weepinbell encounter

Task 2

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – Oddish encounter

Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon – Seedot encounter

Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost – Sunkern encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Charge TM

Task 3

Walk 2 KM – Alolan Geodude encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 10 Pinap berries

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Premium Battle Pass

Task 4

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a rai – Alolan Vumpix encounter

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 8,000 XP, and 15 Ultra Balls