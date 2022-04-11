All An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Another Alolan Island special research for you to complete.
The next Alolan Special Research has arrived to Pokémon Go. This time, it’s all about the Ula’ula island, along with Tapu Bulu making its appearance in the game for the Spring Into Spring 2022 event. You’ll want to make sure you complete this challenge while also looking to catch all of the Pokémon appearing with Flower Crowns for the event. In this guide, we cover all An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research tasks and rewards
There will be four tasks for you to complete for the An Ula’ula Adventure Special Research, each with a reward.
Task 1
- Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls
- Complete 3 Field Research tasks – 5 Pinap Berries
- Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – 8 Razz Berries
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and a Weepinbell encounter
Task 2
- Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – Oddish encounter
- Use 7 berries to help catch Pokémon – Seedot encounter
- Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost – Sunkern encounter
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, and 1 Charge TM
Task 3
- Walk 2 KM – Alolan Geodude encounter
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 10 Pinap berries
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Premium Battle Pass
Task 4
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 10 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 7 Pinap Berries
- Win a rai – Alolan Vumpix encounter
Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 8,000 XP, and 15 Ultra Balls