Solitaire Grand Harvest: Free Coins (January 2024) – Daily Links

It’s tough to find a decent mobile game to really dig into and play every day. However, Solitaire Grand Harvest is an outstanding addition to anyone’s daily roster, especially when combined with the free daily coins that enhance it.

There are dozens of games out there that boast how players can jump into them each day and get hours of entertainment from them. However, only a few can live up to that hype. It’s not every day that a developer is able to produce something with the level of quality in gameplay found in Coin Master, for example. Thanks to Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, though, there’s another game for mobile fans to add to their roster at last.

Below, we’ve listed all the links we can find for Solitaire Grand Harvest. We only keep those from the last month or so to avoid expired links being included in our offerings, which we update each day. Players need to click through each one to pick up the rewards they offer and check back regularly to ensure they don’t miss any.

How to Claim Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coins

To claim and redeem Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, players need to tap on the links in the section above using a device that has the game installed. These links will automatically apply the reward they contain to a user’s account as soon as the game has been opened upon tapping each one. It’s a simple process and makes it much easier to grab a reward and get playing.

Why Do You Need Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coins?

Players need Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins because the game forces them to pay coins out in every level. While not a huge amount, it’ll slowly eat into a player’s funds until they’ve got nothing left if they’re not actively trying to get more free coins to spend in the game to keep playing.

When Do Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coins Expire?

Some Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins codes and links expire after a certain number of users have clicked them, while others have an expiration date. Those that have a limit on the number of users they work for are usually broadcast by developer Supertreat. Any that have an expiration date simply stop working after a while, but we remove them from this list regularly enough that it shouldn’t be an issue.

How to Get More Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coins

Most similar games, such as Dice Dreams, offer players a way to pick up bonus items and coins or rolls by linking social accounts and taking part in active gifting. Below, we’ve listed every way we know of to get more Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins. We’ve explained how each method works so that players can make the most of their time with the game.

Play Solitaire Grand Harvest and Work Through Levels

Simply playing Solitaire Grand Harvest will earn players more coins. The game is designed to provide players with a plethora of coins in the early game, almost too many for them to know what to do with. By the late game, though, coins become harder to earn, which is meant to make players want to buy some.

If players keep on working through levels in Solitaire Grand Harvest, they’ll earn more coins organically and won’t need to push themselves or spend any real world cash. We always try to progress as far as possible in these free-to-play games, and this one’s so much easier because the gameplay feels quick.

Tap on Sam the Dog for a Coin Boost

Sam the Dog, one of the mascots of Solitaire Grand Harvest, will occasionally pop onto a player’s screen while they’re in the game. Tapping him will give them a short period of coin boost, allowing them to earn more coins from all their actions. If players see him, they must tap him right away and then go about doing everything possible to earn coins to make the most of the boost he applies.

Log Into Solitaire Grand Harvest Daily for Free Coins

If players log into Solitaire Grand Harvest every day, they’ll unlock new daily rewards each time they do. These range from items to coins, but all of them are useful and help players progress in-game. We launch the game daily, even if we’re not going to play it, just because we know we’ll want the reward.

Harvest Every Hour

Players can harvest in Solitaire Grand Harvest every hour for most crops. This generates more coins, but players will lose out on those coins if they don’t harvest on the hour. Each minute that ticks by is more coins and efficiency wasted. We recommend setting a timer or turning on notifications to keep on top of these harvests.

Link a Facebook Account

As with most games similar to Solitaire Grand Harvest, players can earn free coins by linking their Facebook account to their in-game account. This is a one-time reward, but it’s well worth doing. The massive number of coins the game throws out for this action is enough to smash through dozens of levels. Perfect for those struggling and needing to get through a few for a dopamine boost.

Why Won’t Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coins Work?

If Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins don’t work for some players, it’s possible the codes or links they’re using are meant for a region outside of where the player lives. Some links are also only available to a limited number of people, roughly 50,000 players. We’ve encountered a few codes and links like this living in the UK while using some designed for users in the US, and we’ve missed out on more than our fair share of limited codes. If this happens, there’s no way around it. Players must simply wait to try another code or link on another day.

What is Solitaire Grand Harvest?

Solitaire Grand Harvest is a solitaire game for Android and iPhone at heart that pits players against others or bots in-game to earn prizes to help them build their crops up between matches so they can earn even more coins. It’s got the best of both worlds, with intense solitaire gameplay and a hub world of sorts for players to sink hours into as they wait for a new opponent.