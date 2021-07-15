All achievements for Apex Legends and how to unlock them

For Apex Legends there are 12 possible achievements. Note that these are different from the in-game challenges or badges, and instead are applied to whichever account or platform you are playing on. Steam, Origin, Playstation, Xbox, etc… all have the same 12 achievements (also called trophies in the case of PlayStation).

Achievements are each represented by an asset that is also used as a badge asset in-game, but the challenges are not the same as the in-game badge challenges, even if they have the same picture (and sometimes even the same name). It is important to note that achievements in most cases, are much easier to get than their in-game doppelgangers. Here are all 12 achievements in Apex Legends.

Note: All of these achievements are for Battle Royale mode, not Arenas.

The Player

Images via Respawn

Reach player level 50.

This will happen eventually, it’s not really worth actively going for. If you have unlocked this achievement on Origin and log in on Steam, or vice versa, you will gain the achievement on the other respective PC platform as well. This is the only achievement where this is the case, and you will still have to grind for it again switch between consoles, or between PC and console.

Decked Out

Images via Respawn

Equip a legendary Helmet and Body Armor at the same time.

Legendary gear is found in hot drops, loot vaults, care packages, and select high-tier sub locations. Loba is a great character to use for hunting these pieces down, as she can steal items from locked locations.

Team Player

Images via Respawn

Respawn a teammate.

This will probably be one of the first achievements you get. If a teammate gets eliminated, and the banner is successfully retrieved by you or your teammate, go to a respawn beacon or summon in a mobile respawn beacon. Once your teammate is back, the achievement is yours.

Fully Kitted

Images via Respawn

Equip a fully kitted weapon.

This doesn’t mean kit out a normal weapon, this means pick up a weapon that is pre-kitted for you. You can find these in hot drop locations, or high-tier loot sublocations such as Oasis Café or Reverie Lounge.

Jumpmaster

Images via Respawn

Be the Jumpmaster 5 times.

When you are leaving the dropship, you just have to be the ‘Jumpmaster’ that takes your team to the drop location. Do it five times, that’s it.

Well-Rounded

Images via Respawn

Deal 5,000 damage with 8 different Legends.

You only start the game with 6 Legends, so you will have to unlock two locked characters before getting this achievement. You can track your damage with your stat trackers on the banner customization screen for each Legend, even if you haven’t purchased that specific tracker.

Kill Leader

Images via Respawn

Become the Kill Leader.

Being the Kill Leader means that you have the most kills of anyone in the match you are playing, and your kill count is at least three. You do not have to end the game as the Kill Leader to get this achievement, you just must hit it at some point.

Apex Offense

Images via Respawn

Win a game as an offensive character.

This means winning a match where you are Wraith, Bangalore, Mirage, Octane, Revenant, Horizon, or Fuse.

Apex Defense

Images via Respawn

Win a game as a defensive character.

This means winning a match where you are Gibraltar, Caustic, Wattson, or Rampart.

Apex Support

Images via Respawn

Win a game as a support character.

This means winning a match where you are Lifeline or Loba.

Apex Recon

Images via Respawn

Win a game as a recon character.

This means winning a match where you are Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Crypto, or Valkyrie.

Apex Legend

Images via Respawn

Win a game with 8 different Legends.

Like with Well-Rounded, you will have to unlock at least two Legends in order to unlock this achievement. It is most likely objectively the most difficult achievement to unlock, but still is much easier than many of the in-game badge challenges.