Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (February 2023)

Get ready to embark on an epic adventure in the world of Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator. Imagine having the powers of anime characters to explore and conquer various anime dimensions, each with its own unique challenges and enemies.

From battling titans in a medieval-fantasy world to facing off against intergalactic villains like Frieza, the possibilities are endless. With all those, come Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes that you can use to get various rewards like gems, raid tokens, and boosts to help you on your journey.

All Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

Active Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

WORLD — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all boosts (New)

C1URS52ED — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes (New)

SA1G5E1 — Reward: 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

BANKAI — Reward: 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

NEWYEAR — Reward: 300 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

HA1T50SU — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 20 minutes

1AL4TE9R — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

1PRIES4TESS8 — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

K14IN7G — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

GIFT — Reward: 200 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

CONTR14OL6 — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

1FIE45ND — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

ULTRA — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all boosts for 20 minutes

1J4I4N — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

1CHA4INS3AW — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

PO1CHIT42 — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

CHAINSAW2 — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all boosts for 20 minutes

1N40OMI — Reward: 200 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

RED139 — Reward: 100 Gems and all boosts for 30 minutes

CHAINSAW— Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all boosts for 20 minutes

Expired Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes

700M — Reward: 700 Gems and All Boosts

MU1G4E1TSU — Reward: 100 Gems and All Boosts

1OB38I — Reward: 100 Gems and 30 minutes All Boosts

13SH7RINE — Reward: 100 Gems and All Boosts

B1EA3S6T — Reward: 100 Gems and All Boosts

HALLOWEEN — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and all Boosts

TOB1U35 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

AK1U3MA4 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

BEAST — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

SH133LD — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

1CY3BO2RG — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

SEASON2 — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Rain Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

BA131KUBRO — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

M1OC3H0I — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

NOJ128O — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

MO1NA2RC9H — Reward: code for 100 Gems and all Boosts

1RAMU2RA7 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

600MVISITS — Reward: 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

RED — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes of all Boosts

E1MP2E6ROR — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

CRI125MSON — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

REAP1E24R — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

ALTER123 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

M1EGU2ESTS2U — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

SOUND — Reward: 100 Gems, 100 Raid Tokens, and 20 minutes all Boosts

MO1N21KE — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

ITABO120RI — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

H11ANA9 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

PETS — Reward: a free pet

600MVISITS — Reward: 600 Gems and 30 minutes of all Boosts

11BESTB8OY — Reward: 100 Gems and all Bosts

NIGH7TMA1RE1 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

1NIL1IN6 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

C1HU1U5NI — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

TRYANDGUESSTHISCODE — Reward: 200 Gems and all Boosts

KONEKI6 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

FLUFFY9 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

BESTBOY8 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

SUMMER7 — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

HALFTENGOKU — Reward: 100 Gems and all Boosts

Redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator on your device.

Click on the Twitter button on the top left.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working in there and hit redeem to get rewards.

How to get more Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes from Twitter and Discord?

To get more codes for Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, you can follow the game’s developer, Coolbulls, on Twitter and join the Discord server. On Twitter, look for tweets from the developer that has codes. On Discord, join the community of players and participate in channels where codes are shared.

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator codes not working

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, there could be a few reasons why. One common issue is a typing error when entering the code, so double-check to make sure you have typed it correctly. Another reason could be that the code has expired and is no longer valid.

The best starter character in Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

For those new to Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator, choosing a starter character can be a daunting task. However, you can consider Roku to be the best starter character. With a balanced mix of strength and agility, Roku has the potential to excel in a variety of playstyles.

What type of game is Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator is a thrilling simulation game on the Roblox platform where players can explore anime dimensions and discover new adventures. With its fast-paced action and exciting gameplay, players can immerse themselves in a world of anime-inspired excitement. Whether you’re looking for a quick burst of fun or a longer gaming experience, Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator has something for everyone.