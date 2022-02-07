All Archnemesis modifier recipes in Path of Exile

With all the new additions that made their way to Path of Exile in its Siege of the Atlas expansion, it would almost be easy to forget that update 3.17 also brought the start of the new Archnemesis challenge league. The main mechanic involved in Archnemesis — slotting modifiers into petrified monsters and reaping the rewards — is simple enough on its own. But not every modifier will drop on its own, and not every combination produces a straightforward result. Most of the modifiers are the result of special recipes, and the modifiers created this way tend to have the most powerful effects. However, there is no recipe list in the game itself, only a vague hint system that highlights possible combinations.

Below is a complete list of Archnemesis modifier recipes. The rewards for each modifier are listed in parentheses. When “Rolls” are listed as a reward, this means that the rewards are rolled the indicated number of times, with the rarest results being used. Ingredients can be used in any order.

Recipes

Abberath-touched (2x Trinkets, Map, 5x Rolls): Flame Strider, Frenzied, Rejuvenating

Arakaali-touched (Divination Card, All rewards are Divination Cards): Corpse Detonator, Entangler, Assassin

Assassin (2x Currency): Deadeye, Vampiric

Brine King-touched (3x Armor, 7x Rolls): Ice Prison, Storm Strider, Heralding Minions

Corpse Detonator (2x Divination Cards): Necromancer, Incendiary

Corrupter (2x Abyss, Dropped items are corrupted): Bloodletter, Chaosweaver

Crystal-skinned (2x Harbinger): Permafrost, Rejuvenating, Berserker

Drought Bringer (2x Labyrinth): Malediction, Deadeye

Effigy (2x Divination Cards, 2x Rolls): Hexer, Malediction, Corrupter

Empowering Minions (Blight Ritual): Necromancer, Executioner, Gargantuan

Empowered Elements (2x Uniques, 2x Rolls): Evocationist, Steel-infused, Chaosweaver

Entangler (2x Fossils): Toxic, Bloodletter

Evocationist (Generic, Weapon, Armor, Trinket): Flameweaver, Frostweaver, Stormweaver

Executioner (Legion Breach): Frenzied, Berserker

Flame Strider (3x Weapons): Flameweaver Hasted

Frost Strider (3x Armor): Frostweaver, Hasted

Heralding Minions (2x Fragments): Dynamo, Arcane Buffer

Hexer (2x Essences): Chaosweaver, Echoist

Ice Prison (2x Armor, 2x Rolls): Permafrost, Sentinel

Innocence-touched (3x Currency, All other rewards are currency): Lunaris-touched, Solaris-touched, Mirror Image, Mana Siphoner

Invulnerable (Delirium, Metamorphosis): Sentinel, Juggernaut, Consecrator

Kitava-touched (Generic, 2x Rewards): Tukohama-touched, Abberath-touched, Corrupter, Corpse Detonator

Lunaris-touched (Unique, 2x All rewards): Invulnerable, Frost Strider, Empowering Minions

Magma Barrier (2x Weapons, 2x Rolls): Incendiary, Bonebreaker

Mana Siphoner (2x Trinkets, 2x Rolls): Consecrator, Dynamo

Mirror Image (Scarabs, 3x Rolls): Echoist, Soul Conduit

Necromancer (Generic, 3x Rolls): Bombardier, Overcharged

Rejuvenating (Currency, 2x Rolls): Gargantuan, Vampiric

Shakari-touched (Unique, All other rewards are uniques): Entangler, Soul Eater, Drought Bringer

Solaris-touched (Scarabs, 2x All rewards): Invulnerable, Magma Barrier, Empowering Minions

Soul Eater (2x Maps): Soul Conduit, Necromancer, Gargantuan

Storm Strider (3x Trinkets): Stormweaver, Hasted

Temporal Bubble (Heist, Expedition): Juggernaut, Hexer, Arcane Buffer

Treant Horde (Generic, Minions drop random rewards): Toxic, Sentinel, Steel-infused

Trickster (Currency, Uniques, Divination Cards): Overcharged, Assassin, Echoist

Tukohama-touched (2x Weapons, Fragments, 5x Rolls): Bonebreaker, Executioner, Magma Barrier