All Archnemesis modifier recipes in Path of Exile
All the right ingredients.
With all the new additions that made their way to Path of Exile in its Siege of the Atlas expansion, it would almost be easy to forget that update 3.17 also brought the start of the new Archnemesis challenge league. The main mechanic involved in Archnemesis — slotting modifiers into petrified monsters and reaping the rewards — is simple enough on its own. But not every modifier will drop on its own, and not every combination produces a straightforward result. Most of the modifiers are the result of special recipes, and the modifiers created this way tend to have the most powerful effects. However, there is no recipe list in the game itself, only a vague hint system that highlights possible combinations.
Below is a complete list of Archnemesis modifier recipes. The rewards for each modifier are listed in parentheses. When “Rolls” are listed as a reward, this means that the rewards are rolled the indicated number of times, with the rarest results being used. Ingredients can be used in any order.
Recipes
Abberath-touched (2x Trinkets, Map, 5x Rolls): Flame Strider, Frenzied, Rejuvenating
Arakaali-touched (Divination Card, All rewards are Divination Cards): Corpse Detonator, Entangler, Assassin
Assassin (2x Currency): Deadeye, Vampiric
Brine King-touched (3x Armor, 7x Rolls): Ice Prison, Storm Strider, Heralding Minions
Corpse Detonator (2x Divination Cards): Necromancer, Incendiary
Corrupter (2x Abyss, Dropped items are corrupted): Bloodletter, Chaosweaver
Crystal-skinned (2x Harbinger): Permafrost, Rejuvenating, Berserker
Drought Bringer (2x Labyrinth): Malediction, Deadeye
Effigy (2x Divination Cards, 2x Rolls): Hexer, Malediction, Corrupter
Empowering Minions (Blight Ritual): Necromancer, Executioner, Gargantuan
Empowered Elements (2x Uniques, 2x Rolls): Evocationist, Steel-infused, Chaosweaver
Entangler (2x Fossils): Toxic, Bloodletter
Evocationist (Generic, Weapon, Armor, Trinket): Flameweaver, Frostweaver, Stormweaver
Executioner (Legion Breach): Frenzied, Berserker
Flame Strider (3x Weapons): Flameweaver Hasted
Frost Strider (3x Armor): Frostweaver, Hasted
Heralding Minions (2x Fragments): Dynamo, Arcane Buffer
Hexer (2x Essences): Chaosweaver, Echoist
Ice Prison (2x Armor, 2x Rolls): Permafrost, Sentinel
Innocence-touched (3x Currency, All other rewards are currency): Lunaris-touched, Solaris-touched, Mirror Image, Mana Siphoner
Invulnerable (Delirium, Metamorphosis): Sentinel, Juggernaut, Consecrator
Kitava-touched (Generic, 2x Rewards): Tukohama-touched, Abberath-touched, Corrupter, Corpse Detonator
Lunaris-touched (Unique, 2x All rewards): Invulnerable, Frost Strider, Empowering Minions
Magma Barrier (2x Weapons, 2x Rolls): Incendiary, Bonebreaker
Mana Siphoner (2x Trinkets, 2x Rolls): Consecrator, Dynamo
Mirror Image (Scarabs, 3x Rolls): Echoist, Soul Conduit
Necromancer (Generic, 3x Rolls): Bombardier, Overcharged
Rejuvenating (Currency, 2x Rolls): Gargantuan, Vampiric
Shakari-touched (Unique, All other rewards are uniques): Entangler, Soul Eater, Drought Bringer
Solaris-touched (Scarabs, 2x All rewards): Invulnerable, Magma Barrier, Empowering Minions
Soul Eater (2x Maps): Soul Conduit, Necromancer, Gargantuan
Storm Strider (3x Trinkets): Stormweaver, Hasted
Temporal Bubble (Heist, Expedition): Juggernaut, Hexer, Arcane Buffer
Treant Horde (Generic, Minions drop random rewards): Toxic, Sentinel, Steel-infused
Trickster (Currency, Uniques, Divination Cards): Overcharged, Assassin, Echoist
Tukohama-touched (2x Weapons, Fragments, 5x Rolls): Bonebreaker, Executioner, Magma Barrier