Roblox Unboxing Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator is one of those Roblox games where you can do a variety of things in-game. From raising pets to unboxing gifts and unlocking rare hats and stuff, it is one of the most exciting Roblox games out there. If you are looking for Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes here are the Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes for the month of November.

How to redeem Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator is quite similar to other worlds. First, what you need to do is click on the Twitter or Heart icons in the top-left corner of the screen. A pop-up will show up. Just enter the codes that are currently active in the pop-up and you should get the items in-game. Unlike other Roblox worlds, codes aren’t case sensitive here so you can enter them in any way you like.

What are the Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes?

In Roblox Unboxing Simulator you can get boost and gems with the help of codes.

Last updated: January 4, 2023 Added a new code.

Working Codes

HAPPY2023 — Reward: 24 hours +50% Bonus Damage and +50% Hat Drop Boost (New)

Inactive Codes