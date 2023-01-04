Roblox Unboxing Simulator Codes (January 2023)

Here are the Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes for November.

Roblox Unboxing Simulator Codes (November 2020)

Roblox Unboxing Simulator is one of those Roblox games where you can do a variety of things in-game. From raising pets to unboxing gifts and unlocking rare hats and stuff, it is one of the most exciting Roblox games out there. If you are looking for Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes here are the Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes for the month of November.

How to redeem Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes?

Redeeming codes in Roblox Unboxing Simulator is quite similar to other worlds. First, what you need to do is click on the Twitter or Heart icons in the top-left corner of the screen. A pop-up will show up. Just enter the codes that are currently active in the pop-up and you should get the items in-game. Unlike other Roblox worlds, codes aren’t case sensitive here so you can enter them in any way you like.

What are the Roblox Unboxing Simulator codes?

In Roblox Unboxing Simulator you can get boost and gems with the help of codes.

Last updated: January 4, 2023

Added a new code.

Working Codes

  • HAPPY2023 — Reward: 24 hours +50% Bonus Damage and +50% Hat Drop Boost (New)

Inactive Codes

  • LavaLauncher – Redeem for a boost
  • PumpkinSmasher – 1 hour of 100% damage boost
  • SlimeThis code rewards with gems.
  • MadeYouLook – This code rewards with gems.
  • LavaLauncherThis code rewards with 100% Hat Drop Boost.
  • TheUltimateSuperDuperCoinCodeThis code rewards with Coins.
  • BofisheThis code rewards with Gems.
  • BoxSquad – This code rewards with Gems.
  • GravyCatManThis code rewards with Gems.
  • KelogishThis code rewards with Gems.
  • RussoThis code rewards with Gems.
  • TeraBriteThis code rewards with Gems.
  • ThnxCyaThis code rewards with Gems.
  • ASHL3YD4SThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • BanjoBoostThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • CrazyTurasBoostThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Def1ldPlaysBoostThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • EmirKartalBoost This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • EuAmooGodenot This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Expe11ezThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • M3lihKard3sThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • MasterLuka This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • MissingMindThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • MitosDoDuduBetero This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • NinjaRobzi This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • PengiThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • PenguinSquadThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • PlanetMiloBoost This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • RHGameOn! – This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • SDMittens404 This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • SnugLifeThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Sub2DeeterThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Sub2RandemGamor This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Sub2Telanthric This code rewards with 50% damage.
  • TGSquadThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • TrustGoneUPThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • UnicornSophiaThis code rewards with 50% damage.
  • Z0mbie&dvBoostThis code rewards with 50% damage.

