All Badges in NBA 2K22 – Full list

NBA 2K22 is back for another year, and to no one’s surprise, so is MyPlayer and MyCareer. Users can build their own custom player from head to toe, ranging from height, weight, skillset, and even the look of the avatar via a face scan. Badges are also back, and this year will feature a lot returning ones, plus some new badges for 2K22. So, what badges will be in NBA 2K22. Let’s take a look, starting with the finishing badges.

Finishing

Acrobat – Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty

– Boosts the ability to make layups that have a high degree of difficulty Backdown Punisher – Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent

– Increases the chances of a player successfully backing down their opponent Dream Shake – Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post

– Raises the chances that a defender bites when doing fakes in the post Dropstepper – Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past

– Improves a player’s ability to effectively use dropsteps in the past Fast Twitch – Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest

– Speeds up ability to get standing layups or dunks off before the defense has time to contest Fearless Finisher – Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue

– Boosts contact layups and decreases fatigue Giant Slayer – Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders

– Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders Grace Under Pressure – Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket

– Gives a boost to standing shots that happen close to the basket Hook Specialist – Boosts hook shot ability

– Boosts hook shot ability Limitless Takeover – When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others

– When attacking the basket, players will start their dunk or layup gather from farther out than others Lob City Finisher – Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup

– Improves the chances of completing a successful alley-oop dunk/layup Mouse in the House – Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender

– Higher chance of successfully finishing when attacking a smaller defender Post Spin Technician – Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively

– Improves the ability of a post spin or drive to work effectively Posterizer – Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent

– Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent Pro Touch – Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming

– Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing or aiming Putback Boss – Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound

– Increases shot percentage when attempting a putback after an offensive rebound Rise Up – Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area

– Increases the likelihood of dunking the ball when standing in the painted area Slithery Finisher – Improves a player’s ability to avoid contract when attacking the rim

– Improves a player’s ability to avoid contract when attacking the rim Tear Dropper – Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim

– Improves a player’s ability to avoid contact when attacking the rim Unstrippable – Chances of being stripped when attacking the basket are reduced

Shooting

Blinders – Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers

– Less affected by peripheral defenders when shooting jumpers Catch & Shoot – Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch

– Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch Chef – Gives a boost to the range that a player can effectively shoot off-the-dribble three point attempts

– Gives a boost to the range that a player can effectively shoot off-the-dribble three point attempts Circus Threes – Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s

– Improved ability to hit pull-up and stepback 3’s Clutch Shooter – Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments

– Increases the ability to knock down shots in clutch moments Corner Specialist – Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner

– Gives a boost to shots taken in the corner Deadeye – Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest

– Jump shots taken with a defender closing out receive less of a penalty from a shot contest Difficult Shots – Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range

– Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range Fade Ace – Improves ability to shoot post fades

– Improves ability to shoot post fades Green Machine – Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases

– Increases the bonus given for consecutive excellent releases Hot Zone Hunter – Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots

– Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots Limitless Spot-Up – Gives a boost to the range that a player can effectively shoot standing three point shots

– Gives a boost to the range that a player can effectively shoot standing three point shots Lucky #7 – Gives a boost to mid-range or three point attempts within the first seven seconds of a preseason

– Gives a boost to mid-range or three point attempts within the first seven seconds of a preseason Mismatch Expert – Will have more success shooting over a taller defender after forcing a switch

– Will have more success shooting over a taller defender after forcing a switch Rhythm Shoote r – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups

r – Boosts shot %’s out of size-ups as well as 1-step pull-ups Set Shooter – Shooting ability gets better the longer you set and wait before pulling

– Shooting ability gets better the longer you set and wait before pulling Slippery Off-Ball – Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball

– Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball Sniper – Boosts the ability to hit shots when using Pro Stick aiming

– Boosts the ability to hit shots when using Pro Stick aiming Stop & Pop – Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling

– Boosts shot rating on stand-still three pointers after dribbling Volume Shooter – Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Playmaking

Ankle Breaker – Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves

– Improves the likelihood of freezing or dropping a defender during dribble moves Bail Out – Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air

– Increases the chances of successfully completing a pass from mid-air Break Starter – Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound

– Improves a player’s ability to make effective outlet passes after grabbing a rebound Bullet Passer – Improves a player’s ability to quickly pass the ball

– Improves a player’s ability to quickly pass the ball Dimer – Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass

– Boosts the shot percentage for open teammates on jump shots after catching a pass Downhill – Gives a bonus to a player’s Speed with Ball attribute in fastbreak situation

– Gives a bonus to a player’s Speed with Ball attribute in fastbreak situation Floor General – Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game

– Teammates receive an offensive attribute bonus when player is in the game Glue Hands – Reduces chances of errant pass and improves ability to both catch tough passes and quickly make the next move

– Reduces chances of errant pass and improves ability to both catch tough passes and quickly make the next move Handles for Days – Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves

– Reduces the amount of energy lost when performing dribble moves Hyperdrive – Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court

– Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as they attack down the court Needle Threader – Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense

– Increases the likelihood that though passes can get by the defense Post Playmaker – Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post

– Receivers given a shot boost when passing out of the post Quick Chain – Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent

– Put together a series of moves while sizing up the opponent Quick First Step – Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up

– Ball handles have access to quicker and more effective launches when driving out of triple threat or after size up Space Creator – Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender

– Improves a player’s ability to create space from a defender Special Delivery – Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist

– Boosts takeover progress for the passer and receiver off a flashy pass assist Stop & Go – Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball

– Improves a player’s ability to start and stop with the ball Triple Threat Juke – Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender

– Speeds up triple threat moves when trying to blow by the defender Unpluckable – Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender

Defense/Rebounding