All Banette weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Banette will be appearing in three-star raids for a limited time in Pokémon Go. This is a perfect opportunity for you to take it down and capture it at the end of the fight. Because it’s a three-star raid, most players should be able to do it by themselves, but you will need to use the best Pokémon and figure out Banette’s weaknesses to have the best chance. This guide will break down all of Banette’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it in Pokémon Go.

All Banette weaknesses

Banette is a Ghost-type Pokémon. It is weak against Dark and Ghost-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fighting, Normal, Bug, and Poison-type moves. You only want to use Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon, giving you the chance to mix and match your team during this raid.

Best Pokémon counters to Banette

During these raid battles, the best Pokémon you can use against Banette include Weavile, Gengar, and Chandelure.

Weavile is a Dark and Ice-type Pokémon. It’s one of the beefy Ice-type Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Go, making it a suitable Pokémon to use that can do some heavy damage against Banette and withstand many of its attacks. The best moveset for Weavile during this raid is the fast move snarl and the charged moves foul play and avalanche.

The next Pokémon is Gengar, a Poison and Ghost-type. Gengar is usually a glass cannon that you want carefully use during most PvP battles, and during this raid, it’s no exception. Still, it’s excellent at doing a lot of damage to Banette in a short amount of time. The best moveset for Gengar during this raid is the fast move shadow claw and the charged moves shadow ball and shadow punch.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use is Chandelure, a Ghost and Fire-type. Chandelure is a highly recommended Pokémon we frequently bring up for several raid battles. It’s an ideal choice for any player keen on battling against Ghost and Dark-type Pokémon. The best moveset for Chandelure to have during this battle is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and flame charge.

You’re going to need to use a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Banette. So these are some additional recommendations we have to fill out the rest of your team for this raid.

Absol

Bisharp

Darkrai

Honchkrow

Houndoom

Krookodile

Mewtwo

Tyranitar

Yveltal

Zarude

After defeating Banette during the raid, you’ll have a chance to capture it. Unfortunately, there is no shiny version of this Pokémon in Pokémon Go.