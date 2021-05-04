All Blushing Beach Pokémon in New Pokemon Snap

There are over 200 Pokémon across ten different areas in New Pokémon Snap and over 20 of them are found in Blushing Beach. There are Pokemon scattered everywhere across the beach areas, as well as resting on rocks and flying through the sky.

There’s a Day and Night section for the level, which has some shared Pokémon, but there are a few Pokémon that only come out at night. We have a list of the Pokémon available in each area so you’ll know who to look for in each section. Keep in mind some Pokémon will only appear on the alternate route or after you’ve hit Research Rank 2 or 3 for the level.

List of Pokémon available during Blushing Beach (Day Cycle)

Wingull

Crabrawler

Bellossom

Pikachu

Exeggutor

Octillery

Vivillon

Finneon

Pyukumuku

Blastoise

Stunfisk

Corsola

Raichu

Lapras

Squirtle

List of Pokémon available during Blushing Beach (Night Cycle)

Octillery

Inkay

Pyukumuku

Magikarp

Clamperl

Drifblim

Mareanie

Bellossom

Sandygast

Raichu

Seviper

Primarina

Crabrawler

Pikachu

Some Pokémon may not appear right away, but just keep leveling up your research rank by taking repeat pictures and working to capture higher star ratings to unlock every Pokémon in the level. This level is also really busy, so we wouldn’t recommend zooming in on the first few runs; zoomed-out pictures will yield lower star ratings if Pokémon are too far away, but there are several easy-to-miss opportunities at Blushing Beach.