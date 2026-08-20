All Cars in Ghost Driver & How to Get Them

All cars in Ghost Driver and how to get them!

The most important part of Ghost Driver is the cars. Each vehicle gives you another ride to take onto the highway, whether you’re looking for more speed, better handling, or simply want to add another car to your collection. In the guide below, we’ll explain everything you need to know about all the cars in Ghost Driver, including their stats, details, and how to obtain them.

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Complete Ghost Driver Cars List

In the table below, you can find the list of all cars currently available in Ghost Driver, including their stats, prices, and other details. Note that more expensive cars aren’t always better stats-wise, and if your goal is to generate more cash, buying some of the cheaper cars with high stats is the way to go.

Car Stats Details Price

Wulfbrecht RZ7 Power: 3/10

Acceleration: 4.5/10

Top Speed: 6.5/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 168 MPH

Horsepower: 310 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 4.6s FREE

Kitsuni LX Power: 4.5/10

Acceleration: 8/10

Top Speed: 6.5/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 165 MPH

Horsepower: 450 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 3.1s $40,000

Weinchen V20 Power: 4.5/10

Acceleration: 6.5/10

Top Speed: 7/10

Handling: 6.5/10 Top Speed: 177 MPH

Horsepower: 460 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 3.9s $85,000

Rangy Helly Power: 7.5/10

Acceleration: 7.5/10

Top Speed: 7.5/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 189 MPH

Horsepower: 710 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 3.5s $120,000

Trailhawk Helly Power: 7.5/10

Acceleration: 7.5/10

Top Speed: 7/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 180 MPH

Horsepower: 707 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 3.5s $160,000

Eisenhardt G43 Power: 6.5/10

Acceleration: 8/10

Top Speed: 7.5/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 186 MPH

Horsepower: 603 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 3.1s $200,000

Weinchen V80 Power: 5/10

Acceleration: 8/10

Top Speed: 7/10

Handling: 6.5/10 Top Speed: 180 MPH

Horsepower: 503 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 3.2s $240,000

Voss RT8 Power: 8/10

Acceleration: 8.5/10

Top Speed: 8/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 205 MPH

Horsepower: 780 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 3.0s $260,000

Bullseye Helly Power: 7.5/10

Acceleration: 7/10

Top Speed: 8/10

Handling: 6/10 Top Speed: 204 MPH

Horsepower: 717 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 3.6s $260,000

Shelly LZ1 Power: 7.5/10

Acceleration: 8.5/10

Top Speed: 8/10

Handling: 6/10 Top Speed: 212 MPH

Horsepower: 755 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 2.9s $360,000

Reinhardt RT32 Power: 5/10

Acceleration: 8.5/10

Top Speed: 8/10

Handling: 6/10 Top Speed: 210 MPH

Horsepower: 520 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 2.9s R$ 199

Voss RT10 TT Power: 7.5/10

Acceleration: 9/10

Top Speed: 8.5/10

Handling: 8/10 Top Speed: 215 MPH

Horsepower: 750 HP

Drivetrain: AWD

0-60 MPH: 2.6s $760,000

Castellani Specchiera Power: 8.5/10

Acceleration: 8.5/10

Top Speed: 8.5/10

Handling: 6/10 Top Speed: 215 MPH

Horsepower: 840 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 2.8s $960,000

R$ 999

Limited

(Until 22/8)

Takama F10 GT

(Requires Lv. 15) Power: 6/10

Acceleration: 8/10

Top Speed: 8/10

Handling: 6/10 Top Speed: 202 MPH

Horsepower: 563 HP

Drivetrain: RWD

0-60 MPH: 3.3s $1,800,000

R$ 1,550

Limited

(Until 21/8)

How to Buy New Cars

You can buy all of the cars by visiting the Dealership close to your spawn point. Just walk into the green circle, and the car purchase menu will display. In the shop menu, you can use the filters at the top to find cars based on their brand, type, name, etc.

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Ghost Driver Cars FAQ

Q: What is the best car in Ghost Driver? A: The overall best car is the Voss RT10 TT, with the fastest acceleration of all cars and amazing all-around stats.

Q: What is the best cheap car? A: The best cheap car is the Rangy Helly, with very good stats all around and a price of only $120,000.

Q: Are the Robux cars worth it? A: Stats-wise, the Robux cars aren’t that impressive. However, they often have unique styles that you can’t get on standard cars.

Q: How many cars are there? A: There are 14 cars in the game right now.

Q: Can you get cars for free? A: The only free car you can get is the Wulfbrecht RZ7, which is the default starting car for everyone.

That covers everything you need to know about all the cars in Ghost Driver and how to get them. We’ll keep updating this post as new vehicles are added. Be sure to check out all the other Roblox content we have here on Gamepur, including our list of Ghost Driver codes!

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