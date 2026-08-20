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All cars in Ghost Driver Roblox
Image via Ghost Driver
Category:
Guides
Roblox

All Cars in Ghost Driver & How to Get Them

All cars in Ghost Driver and how to get them!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 20, 2026 06:04 pm

The most important part of Ghost Driver is the cars. Each vehicle gives you another ride to take onto the highway, whether you’re looking for more speed, better handling, or simply want to add another car to your collection. In the guide below, we’ll explain everything you need to know about all the cars in Ghost Driver, including their stats, details, and how to obtain them.

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Complete Ghost Driver Cars List

In the table below, you can find the list of all cars currently available in Ghost Driver, including their stats, prices, and other details. Note that more expensive cars aren’t always better stats-wise, and if your goal is to generate more cash, buying some of the cheaper cars with high stats is the way to go.

CarStatsDetailsPrice
Wulfbrecht RZ7 car in Ghost Driver
Wulfbrecht RZ7		Power: 3/10
Acceleration: 4.5/10
Top Speed: 6.5/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 168 MPH
Horsepower: 310 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 4.6s		FREE
Kitsuni LX car in Ghost Driver
Kitsuni LX		Power: 4.5/10
Acceleration: 8/10
Top Speed: 6.5/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 165 MPH
Horsepower: 450 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 3.1s		$40,000
Weinchen V20 car in Ghost Driver
Weinchen V20		Power: 4.5/10
Acceleration: 6.5/10
Top Speed: 7/10
Handling: 6.5/10		Top Speed: 177 MPH
Horsepower: 460 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 3.9s		$85,000
Rangy Helly car in Ghost Driver
Rangy Helly		Power: 7.5/10
Acceleration: 7.5/10
Top Speed: 7.5/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 189 MPH
Horsepower: 710 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 3.5s		$120,000
Trailhawk Helly car in Ghost Driver
Trailhawk Helly		Power: 7.5/10
Acceleration: 7.5/10
Top Speed: 7/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 180 MPH
Horsepower: 707 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 3.5s		$160,000
Eisenhardt G43 car in Ghost Driver
Eisenhardt G43		Power: 6.5/10
Acceleration: 8/10
Top Speed: 7.5/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 186 MPH
Horsepower: 603 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 3.1s		$200,000
Weinchen V80 car in Ghost Driver
Weinchen V80		Power: 5/10
Acceleration: 8/10
Top Speed: 7/10
Handling: 6.5/10		Top Speed: 180 MPH
Horsepower: 503 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 3.2s		$240,000
Voss RT8 car in Ghost Driver
Voss RT8		Power: 8/10
Acceleration: 8.5/10
Top Speed: 8/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 205 MPH
Horsepower: 780 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 3.0s		$260,000
Bullseye Helly car in Ghost Driver
Bullseye Helly		Power: 7.5/10
Acceleration: 7/10
Top Speed: 8/10
Handling: 6/10		Top Speed: 204 MPH
Horsepower: 717 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 3.6s		$260,000
Shelly LZ1 car in Ghost Driver
Shelly LZ1		Power: 7.5/10
Acceleration: 8.5/10
Top Speed: 8/10
Handling: 6/10		Top Speed: 212 MPH
Horsepower: 755 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 2.9s		$360,000
Reinhardt RT32 car in Ghost Driver
Reinhardt RT32		Power: 5/10
Acceleration: 8.5/10
Top Speed: 8/10
Handling: 6/10		Top Speed: 210 MPH
Horsepower: 520 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 2.9s		R$ 199
Voss RT10 TT car in Ghost Driver
Voss RT10 TT		Power: 7.5/10
Acceleration: 9/10
Top Speed: 8.5/10
Handling: 8/10		Top Speed: 215 MPH
Horsepower: 750 HP
Drivetrain: AWD
0-60 MPH: 2.6s		$760,000
Castellani Specchiera car in Ghost Driver
Castellani Specchiera		Power: 8.5/10
Acceleration: 8.5/10
Top Speed: 8.5/10
Handling: 6/10		Top Speed: 215 MPH
Horsepower: 840 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 2.8s		$960,000
R$ 999
Limited
(Until 22/8)
Takama F10 GT car in Ghost Driver
Takama F10 GT
(Requires Lv. 15)		Power: 6/10
Acceleration: 8/10
Top Speed: 8/10
Handling: 6/10		Top Speed: 202 MPH
Horsepower: 563 HP
Drivetrain: RWD
0-60 MPH: 3.3s		$1,800,000
R$ 1,550
Limited
(Until 21/8)

How to Buy New Cars

You can buy all of the cars by visiting the Dealership close to your spawn point. Just walk into the green circle, and the car purchase menu will display. In the shop menu, you can use the filters at the top to find cars based on their brand, type, name, etc.

How to buy cars in the Ghost Driver Roblox experience
Image via Gamepur

Ghost Driver Cars FAQ

Q: What is the best car in Ghost Driver?

A: The overall best car is the Voss RT10 TT, with the fastest acceleration of all cars and amazing all-around stats.


Q: What is the best cheap car?

A: The best cheap car is the Rangy Helly, with very good stats all around and a price of only $120,000.


Q: Are the Robux cars worth it?

A: Stats-wise, the Robux cars aren’t that impressive. However, they often have unique styles that you can’t get on standard cars.


Q: How many cars are there?

A: There are 14 cars in the game right now.


Q: Can you get cars for free?

A: The only free car you can get is the Wulfbrecht RZ7, which is the default starting car for everyone.

That covers everything you need to know about all the cars in Ghost Driver and how to get them. We’ll keep updating this post as new vehicles are added. Be sure to check out all the other Roblox content we have here on Gamepur, including our list of Ghost Driver codes!

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.