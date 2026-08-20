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Ghost Driver codes
Image via Ghost Driver
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Codes
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Roblox

Ghost Driver Codes (August 2026)

All Ghost Driver codes in one place!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Aug 20, 2026 03:03 am

Ghost Driver is the ultimate road racing simulation on Roblox, offering an extensive car library and a wide variety of maps to race on. Buying faster cars and upgrading your ride can take plenty of grinding, but the developers release codes that give you free Cash to help speed things up. Below, you’ll find all the latest Ghost Driver codes, along with instructions on how to claim them.

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All Working Ghost Driver Codes

  • THANKSFOR1MIL: Rewards 10,000 Cash (New)
  • SINCEROWASHERE: Rewards 10,000 Cash (New)

Expired Codes

SORRYFORLATE

How to Redeem Ghost Driver Codes

To claim the codes, follow these instructions:

  1. Join Ghost Driver on Roblox.
  2. Click on Shop in the bottom left.
  3. Switch to the Rewards/Codes tab of the Shop.
  4. Scroll to the right/down to bring up the code redemption menu.
  5. Type in or copy and paste one of the codes above into the input field.
  6. Click Redeem at the bottom to claim the code and get the rewards.
How to redeem Ghost Driver codes
Image via Gamepur

Why Is My Code Not Working?

  • Spelling Errors: Codes for this game aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. To avoid any mistakes, simply copy and paste the codes into the input field.
  • Expired Codes: Old codes usually expire when a new batch is released. So, it’s important that you redeem all the codes you find as soon as possible.
  • Already Claimed Codes: You can claim each code only once per account. If you try to redeem a code multiple times, you’ll get an appropriate error message.

Ghost Driver Codes FAQ

Q: Where to look for codes?

A: The best place to look for codes is the Ghost Driver Discord server.


Q: Are the codes case-sensitive?

A: Codes for Ghost Driver aren’t case-sensitive.


Q: When are new codes released?

A: New codes are released weekly, usually on the weekends.


Q: When do codes expire?

A: Codes usually expire after a week, as that’s how often new updates and codes drop.


Q: What do the codes give?

A: Codes usually give you Cash, which you can spend on new cars and other upgrades.

That does it for our list of Ghost Driver codes. Make sure to redeem the active codes while you can, as there’s no guarantee they’ll remain available next week. Also, check out our lists of Iron Soul: Dungeon codes and Anime Capture codes to get freebies in those games as well!

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Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a longtime gamer with tens of thousands of hours spent across genres. From gacha and Roblox to MOBAs, MMOs, and everything in between. He never just plays games but tries to master them, pushing himself into the top 1% wherever he lands. Aleksa dissects mechanics, optimizes strategies, and treats every title like a sandbox for peak performance. The only type of game he can’t stand is one that doesn’t respect precision. If he feels input delay or there’s no animation canceling, he’s uninstalling faster than you can hit Alt + F4.