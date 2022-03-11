All championships belts in WWE 2K22 – Full list
The only thing missing is the Asteroid belt.
The latest entry in the WWE 2K series features a litany of past and present championship belts. WWE 2K22 features an extensive create a belt feature as well. Not every belt is claimed by a superstar at the onset. WWE 2K22 will allow for double title matches as well. Here is a breakdown of each belt in WWE 2K22.
WWE 2K22 Championship Belts
- 24/7 Championship
- ECW Championship ’08-’10
- ECW World Championship ’06-’08
- ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-’01
- ECW World Television Championship
- Hardcore Championship
- LeftRightLeftRight Championship
- Million Dollar Championship
- NXT Championship – Held by Tommaso Ciampa
- NXT Championship ’12-’17
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship – Held by Roderick Strong
- NXT North American Championship – Held by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
- NXT United Kingdom Championship – Held by Walter
- UpUpDownDown Championship
- WCW Hardcore Championship
- WCW United States Championship
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-’93
- WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo)
- World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
- WWE Championship – Held by Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship ’13-’14
- WWE Championship ’88-’98
- WWE Championship ’98-’02
- WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)
- WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-’07
- WWE European Championship
- WWE Intercontinental Championship – Held by King Nakamura
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-’19
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94
- WWE Light Heavyweight Championship
- WWE Undisputed Championship
- WWE United Kingdom Championship
- WWE United States Championship – Held by Damian Preist
- WWE United States Championship ’03-’20
- WWE United States Championship (Cena)
- WWE Universal Championship – Held by Roman Reigns
- WWE Universal Championship (Raw)
The list of belts is extensive in WWE2K22. The community creation tools allow players to make their custom belts, and just about every major wrestling organization has belts featured as well.