All championships belts in WWE 2K22 – Full list

The latest entry in the WWE 2K series features a litany of past and present championship belts. WWE 2K22 features an extensive create a belt feature as well. Not every belt is claimed by a superstar at the onset. WWE 2K22 will allow for double title matches as well. Here is a breakdown of each belt in WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 Championship Belts

24/7 Championship

ECW Championship ’08-’10

ECW World Championship ’06-’08

ECW World Heavyweight Championship ’94-’01

ECW World Television Championship

Hardcore Championship

LeftRightLeftRight Championship

Million Dollar Championship

NXT Championship – Held by Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Championship ’12-’17

NXT Cruiserweight Championship – Held by Roderick Strong

NXT North American Championship – Held by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

NXT United Kingdom Championship – Held by Walter

UpUpDownDown Championship

WCW Hardcore Championship

WCW United States Championship

WCW World Heavyweight Championship ’91-’93

WCW World Heavyweight Championship (nWo)

World Wide Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

WWE Championship – Held by Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship ’13-’14

WWE Championship ’88-’98

WWE Championship ’98-’02

WWE Championship (Brahma Bull)

WWE Championship (Smoking Skull)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship ’01-’07

WWE European Championship

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Held by King Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’11-’19

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’90

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’94

WWE Light Heavyweight Championship

WWE Undisputed Championship

WWE United Kingdom Championship

WWE United States Championship – Held by Damian Preist

WWE United States Championship ’03-’20

WWE United States Championship (Cena)

WWE Universal Championship – Held by Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Championship (Raw)

The list of belts is extensive in WWE2K22. The community creation tools allow players to make their custom belts, and just about every major wrestling organization has belts featured as well.