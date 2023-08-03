All Changes Coming to Apex Legends in Season 18 Resurrection

Now that Respawn Entertainment has revealed Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection, it’s time to dive into all the changes it will bring to the game. This season will be altering so much more than Revenant alone, and players need to be aware of it all to stay on top of their game.

In this guide, we’ve broken down every change players should expect to see in Season 18 Resurrection, including map and mode changes, alterations to ranked, and any weapon tweaking to look forward to. Season 18 Resurrection changes so much that it’s easy to miss the most important updates, so fans should read through carefully to absorb it all.

Every Change Being Made to Apex Legends in Season 18 Resurrection

Below, we’ve broken down every change coming to Apex Legends in Season 18 Resurrection into their major categories. We recommend reading through carefully because there’s more here than players will have seen in early trailers for the season.

Revenant Reborn

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Revenant has been completely reworked in Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection. He’s been going through a few things on a personal level for a while now, and it’s all come to a head with someone literally seizing control of his mind.

Respawn Entertainment has given Revenant a new set of abilities this season that will completely revamp how players use him. To get a taste for these, he’ll be made available to every Apex Legends player for free for the entirety of Season 18 Resurrection.

To keep Revenant beyond Season 18, Apex Legends players will need to complete a set of challenges while playing as him in matches. If they manage to tick off all the challenges, they’ll get to keep Revenant forever, adding a brand new Legend to everyone’s roster.

Changes to Ranked Mode for Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection

Image via Respawn Entertainment

It’s no secret that Ranked Mode in Apex Legends Season 17 took a turn for the worse. It was far too easy to hit Diamond, Master, and Apex Predator, so the players that would usually grind it all season dropped off after a week.

For Season 18 Resurrection, Respawn Entertainment has brought multiple tuning and stability updates to the mode, including an adjustment to ring damage and timing to push back on those dull pre-finale moments.

There will also be a minimum elimination bonus increase applied to scores based on a player’s MMR and a buffing elimination bonus. We’ve been assured that the pace to hitting Master has been slowed, which will make for a much more enjoyable Ranked Mode experience all season long.

Charge Rifle Retune

Image via Respawn Entertainment

When it comes to weapons in Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection, it’s the Charge Rifle that’s seeing the most attention. The main thing that’s changing is that it’ll now be treated as a projectile-based weapon with bullet drop. This removes the ability to completely rule the map with one of these from any point in the early game. At least, it should lessen that outside of the most skilled players.

The preview laser for the Charge Rifle will also be gone, meaning players have to work much harder to hit targets. In addition, handling speeds will be brought more in line with other projectile-based weapons, adding more heft and making it a little more challenging to rush around with.

The biggest impact on gameplay from the Cahrge Rifle changes will be to the firing. Players now need to charge it up instead of having it just release its laser. If the laser is released early, the drop-off will be much worse, making long-range shots impossible without prior planning.

A change that might take a little while for players to adjust to is the ammo consumption. The Charge Rifle is now going to require magazines to function, and the round use per shot is 1, so players will need to do a bit more resource management per match.

Don’t think that any of this is designed to make the Charge Rifle anything but the best sniper rifle in Apex Legends, though. The damage over distance actually increases, so landing a headshot from across the map is going to result in an instant down.

Other Weapon Changes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another weapon seeing some attention this season is the Prowler. It’s being made available in Care Packages and will be fully automatic when collected. The Hemlock will be returning to floor drops this season too, and it’s coming with a damage and recoil buff to make it a better option in battle.

The R99 is getting a couple of nerfs, including all magazine sizes dropping slightly, so there’s less available ammo in each. Across all SMGs, strafe speed and headshot multipliers are being reduced, so expect to feel everything in this category just fall off slightly.

The SMG changes are designed to make way for shotguns. The Mastiff is getting a blast pattern tune-up to make it more consistent and deadly. These weapons don’t get enough love, so seeing how players react to them from Season 18 Resurrection forward will be interesting.

Finally, Disruption Rounds are returning. These deal additional damage to shields and will be available as drops to use in both the Peacekeeper and the classic Alternator. These rounds are really going to change how people replay this season.

Mixtape is Soaring Off to Broken Moon

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection will see Mixtape crashland on Broken Moon. Nothing about the map will change, but the game modes available from this fan-favorite playlist will only draw in more players.

Fans can look forward to Team Deathmatch and Gun Run in The Core, or Control in the Production Yard. As darkness closes in on them, Legends can show what they’re really made of by battling for supremacy in a wide range of modes on this epic map.

The Death Dynasty Collection Event Will Kick Season 18 Resurrection Off

Image via Respawn Entertainment

As Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection begins, fans will be bombarded by the Death Dynasty Collection Event. Players will earn double XP from Battle Royale modes during the event from August 8 to 15 and in Mixtape from August 15 to 22.

Players will be able to collect up to 24 limited-time cosmetic items specifically themed around this event and season while the event’s live. Additional items can also be picked up from the event’s reward track as usual.

If players acquire all 24 of the limited-time cosmetics, they’ll automatically get Revenant’s new Death Grip Heirloom. This will be one of the most coveted items in the game, something no one will be able to get once the event is over.

Apex Legends Season 18 Resurrection Battle Pass

Image via Respawn Entertainment

As with every season in Apex Legends, Season 18 Resurrection will come with a brand new Battle Pass for players to work through. There’s a basic track available for free to everyone, but dedicated fans can spend some cash and get extra rewards from the premium track if they wish.

Among the most incredible rewards from this Battle Pass is Mad Maggie’s Legendary Skin, “Outlawed Tech,” the Reactive “Heart of the Divine” EVA-8, Pathfinder’s Legendary Skin “Pathogen,” the “Vortex Core” L-STAR, and so much more. Fans of the darker side of Apex Legends will want to invest this season because the cosmetics on offer really lean into that aesthetic of the universe.