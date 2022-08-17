All character treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
Tasty!
Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet are little figures you earn for playing the game a lot. You will routinely earn these at the end of a match if you see it all the way through. These collectibles can be used to decorate the cake on your starting hub and are nods to Kirby’s past adventures. Below is a list of all Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet.
All 256 Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
There is a total of 256 Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet. You can view your collection by going to the Character Treats Collection to the left of the main menu on the starting hub.
- Kirby
- Waddle Dee
- Waddle Doo
- Whispy Woods
- Kracko
- King Dedede
- Pixel Kirby
- Pixel Warp Star
- Pixel Waddle Dee
- Pixel Mint Leaf
- Pixel Superspicy Curry
- Pixel Bronto Burt
- Pixel Grizzo
- Pixel King Dedede
- Pixel Shocked Dedede
- Kirby (Star Rod)
- UFO Kirby
- Sword Knight
- Mr. Shine
- Mr. Bright
- Meta Knight
- Nightmare Wizard
- Pixel Kirby (Cannon)
- Pixel Sword Kirby
- Pixel Stone Kirby
- Pixel Waddle Doo
- Pixel Hot Head
- Pixel Bonkers
- Pixel Kracko
- Pixel Meta Knight
- Kirby (Flippers)
- Kirby’s Pinball Land (1)
- Kirby’s Pinball Land (2)
- Kirby (Hole in One)
- Kirby & Keeby
- Kirby (Flags)
- Rick
- Kine
- Coo
- Hatched Chick
- Masher
- Ice Dragon
- Pixel Cutter Kirby
- Pixel Lord Kibble
- Pixel Master Green
- Pixel Mr. Frosty
- Pixel Nruff & Nelly
- Pixel Dark Matter
- Kirby’s Block Ball
- Mirror Kirby
- Chef Kirby
- Pixel Yo-yo Kirby
- Jet Kirby
- Pixel Wheelie Rider
- Pixel Tac
- Walky
- Pixel Knuckle Joe
- Pixel Chef Kawasaki
- Axe Knight
- Javelin Knight
- Trident Knight
- Mace Knight
- Pixel Dyna Blade
- Marx
- Rick Block
- Kine Block
- Coo Block
- Parasol Kirby
- Pixel Clean Kirby
- Gooey
- Nago
- Chuchu
- Pitch
- Pixel Gabon
- Pixel Pon & Con
- Pixel Dark Matter
- Zero
- Mr. Star
- Tick-tock Jr.
- Gryll
- Needle Kirby
- Burning Stone
- Ribbon
- Adeleine
- Kirby & Waddle Dee
- Kirby & King Dedede
- N-Z
- Acro
- Magman
- HR-H
- Blockbot
- Blinkbat
- Observors
- Pixel Gordo
- Noddy
- Maxim Tomato
- Invincible Candy
- Pixel Phan Phan
- Fire Lion
- Paint Roller
- Pixel Heavy Mole
- Warp Star
- Shadow Star
- Caller
- Flappy
- Dragoon
- Hydra
- Pixel Kirby (Phone)
- Missile Kirby
- Pixel Mirra
- Pixel Gobbler
- Pixel Master Hand
- Crazy Hand
- Dark Meta Knight
- Pixel Dark Mind
- Kirby Ball
- Dedede Ball
- Meta Knight Ball
- Pixel Bloon
- Pixel Drawcia Sorceress
- Drawcia Soul
- Pixel Animal Kirby
- Pixel Ghost Kirby
- Squeaker
- Spinni
- Doc
- Storo
- Daroach
- Dark Nebula
- Ninja Kirby
- Plasma Kirby
- Suplex Kirby
- Sailor Waddle Dee
- Galactic Nova
- Pixel Masked Dedede
- Pixel Galacta Knight
- Pixel Marx Soul
- Kirby
- Prince Fluff
- Yin-yarn
- Double Kirby
- Beanbon
- Skully
- Pixel Skullord
- Kirby (Crackler)
- Leaf Kirby
- Whip Kirby
- Ultra Sword
- Monster Flame
- Snow Bowl
- Bandanna Waddle Dee
- King Dedede
- Meta Knight
- Leafan
- Whippy
- Magolor
- Lor Starcutter
- Four Adventurers
- 20th Anniversary Logo (1)
- 20th Anniversary Logo (2)
- Smash Bros. Kirby
- Pixel Magolor
- Bell Kirby
- Beetle Kirby
- Circus Kirby
- Hypernova Inhale
- 3D Warp Star
- Sun Stone
- Ringle
- Beetley
- Spynum
- Taranza
- Kirby (Megaphone)
- King Dedede (Tambourine)
- Tambourine
- Sword vs. Beam
- Archer vs. Fighter
- Team Cannon
- Kirby
- Elline
- Claycia
- Kirby (Helmet)
- Doctor Kirby
- ESP Kirby
- Robobot Armor
- Wheel Mode
- Jet Mode
- Walker Waddle Dee
- Bronto Burt
- Susie
- President Haltmann
- Sword Hero
- Hammer Lord
- Doctor Healmore
- Beam Mage
- Kibble Blade
- Inhaling Kirby
- Full Belly Kirby
- Kirby (Blaster Bullet)
- Fighter Kirby
- Kirby Printer
- Deluxe Tiered Cake
- Kirby
- Sizzle Yo-yo
- Friend Circle
- Blizzard Sword Blade Knight
- Bluster Bomb Poppy Bros. Jr.
- Zap Hammer Bonkers
- Vividria
- King Dedede
- Francisca
- Flamberge
- Zan Partizanne
- Void Termina
- Me-Devil
- Ye-Devil
- We-Devil
- Sword Hero
- Hammer Lord
- Doctor Healmore
- Beam Mage
- Shopkeeper Magolor
- Parallel Nightmare
- Aeon Hero
- Sword & Wrestler
- Cheer Style
- Sumo Topknot
- Buddy Star Blaster
- King Dedede & Meta Knight
- Masked D. & Masked M.
- Kirby
- Elfilin
- Bandana Waddle Dee
- Ranger Kirby
- Drill Kirby
- Dragon Fire Kirby
- Deep Sleep Kirby
- Car-Mouth Kirby
- Vending-Mouth Kirby
- Cone-Mouth Kirby
- Ring-Mouth Kirby
- Weapons-Shop Waddle Dee
- Car-Mouth Cake
- Captured Waddle Dees
- Awoofy
- Gorimondo
- Clawroline
- King Dedede
- Meta Knight
- Group Pose!
- Kirby
- Waddle Dee
- Kirby
- Elfilin
- Magolor
- 30th Anniversary Logo