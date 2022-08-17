All character treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet are little figures you earn for playing the game a lot. You will routinely earn these at the end of a match if you see it all the way through. These collectibles can be used to decorate the cake on your starting hub and are nods to Kirby’s past adventures. Below is a list of all Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

All 256 Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

There is a total of 256 Character Treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet. You can view your collection by going to the Character Treats Collection to the left of the main menu on the starting hub.

  1. Kirby
  2. Waddle Dee
  3. Waddle Doo
  4. Whispy Woods
  5. Kracko
  6. King Dedede
  7. Pixel Kirby
  8. Pixel Warp Star
  9. Pixel Waddle Dee
  10. Pixel Mint Leaf
  11. Pixel Superspicy Curry
  12. Pixel Bronto Burt
  13. Pixel Grizzo
  14. Pixel King Dedede
  15. Pixel Shocked Dedede
  16. Kirby (Star Rod)
  17. UFO Kirby
  18. Sword Knight
  19. Mr. Shine
  20. Mr. Bright
  21. Meta Knight
  22. Nightmare Wizard
  23. Pixel Kirby (Cannon)
  24. Pixel Sword Kirby
  25. Pixel Stone Kirby
  26. Pixel Waddle Doo
  27. Pixel Hot Head
  28. Pixel Bonkers
  29. Pixel Kracko
  30. Pixel Meta Knight
  31. Kirby (Flippers)
  32. Kirby’s Pinball Land (1)
  33. Kirby’s Pinball Land (2)
  34. Kirby (Hole in One)
  35. Kirby & Keeby
  36. Kirby (Flags)
  37. Rick
  38. Kine
  39. Coo
  40. Hatched Chick
  41. Masher
  42. Ice Dragon
  43. Pixel Cutter Kirby
  44. Pixel Lord Kibble
  45. Pixel Master Green
  46. Pixel Mr. Frosty
  47. Pixel Nruff & Nelly
  48. Pixel Dark Matter
  49. Kirby’s Block Ball
  50. Mirror Kirby
  51. Chef Kirby
  52. Pixel Yo-yo Kirby
  53. Jet Kirby
  54. Pixel Wheelie Rider
  55. Pixel Tac
  56. Walky
  57. Pixel Knuckle Joe
  58. Pixel Chef Kawasaki
  59. Axe Knight
  60. Javelin Knight
  61. Trident Knight
  62. Mace Knight
  63. Pixel Dyna Blade
  64. Marx
  65. Rick Block
  66. Kine Block
  67. Coo Block
  68. Parasol Kirby
  69. Pixel Clean Kirby
  70. Gooey
  71. Nago
  72. Chuchu
  73. Pitch
  74. Pixel Gabon
  75. Pixel Pon & Con
  76. Pixel Dark Matter
  77. Zero
  78. Mr. Star
  79. Tick-tock Jr.
  80. Gryll
  81. Needle Kirby
  82. Burning Stone
  83. Ribbon
  84. Adeleine
  85. Kirby & Waddle Dee
  86. Kirby & King Dedede
  87. N-Z
  88. Acro
  89. Magman
  90. HR-H
  91. Blockbot
  92. Blinkbat
  93. Observors
  94. Pixel Gordo
  95. Noddy
  96. Maxim Tomato
  97. Invincible Candy
  98. Pixel Phan Phan
  99. Fire Lion
  100. Paint Roller
  101. Pixel Heavy Mole
  102. Warp Star
  103. Shadow Star
  104. Caller
  105. Flappy
  106. Dragoon
  107. Hydra
  108. Pixel Kirby (Phone)
  109. Missile Kirby
  110. Pixel Mirra
  111. Pixel Gobbler
  112. Pixel Master Hand
  113. Crazy Hand
  114. Dark Meta Knight
  115. Pixel Dark Mind
  116. Kirby Ball
  117. Dedede Ball
  118. Meta Knight Ball
  119. Pixel Bloon
  120. Pixel Drawcia Sorceress
  121. Drawcia Soul
  122. Pixel Animal Kirby
  123. Pixel Ghost Kirby
  124. Squeaker
  125. Spinni
  126. Doc
  127. Storo
  128. Daroach
  129. Dark Nebula
  130. Ninja Kirby
  131. Plasma Kirby
  132. Suplex Kirby
  133. Sailor Waddle Dee
  134. Galactic Nova
  135. Pixel Masked Dedede
  136. Pixel Galacta Knight
  137. Pixel Marx Soul
  138. Kirby
  139. Prince Fluff
  140. Yin-yarn
  141. Double Kirby
  142. Beanbon
  143. Skully
  144. Pixel Skullord
  145. Kirby (Crackler)
  146. Leaf Kirby
  147. Whip Kirby
  148. Ultra Sword
  149. Monster Flame
  150. Snow Bowl
  151. Bandanna Waddle Dee
  152. King Dedede
  153. Meta Knight
  154. Leafan
  155. Whippy
  156. Magolor
  157. Lor Starcutter
  158. Four Adventurers
  159. 20th Anniversary Logo (1)
  160. 20th Anniversary Logo (2)
  161. Smash Bros. Kirby
  162. Pixel Magolor
  163. Bell Kirby
  164. Beetle Kirby
  165. Circus Kirby
  166. Hypernova Inhale
  167. 3D Warp Star
  168. Sun Stone
  169. Ringle
  170. Beetley
  171. Spynum
  172. Taranza
  173. Kirby (Megaphone)
  174. King Dedede (Tambourine)
  175. Tambourine
  176. Sword vs. Beam
  177. Archer vs. Fighter
  178. Team Cannon
  179. Kirby
  180. Elline
  181. Claycia
  182. Kirby (Helmet)
  183. Doctor Kirby
  184. ESP Kirby
  185. Robobot Armor
  186. Wheel Mode
  187. Jet Mode
  188. Walker Waddle Dee
  189. Bronto Burt
  190. Susie
  191. President Haltmann
  192. Sword Hero
  193. Hammer Lord
  194. Doctor Healmore
  195. Beam Mage
  196. Kibble Blade
  197. Inhaling Kirby
  198. Full Belly Kirby
  199. Kirby (Blaster Bullet)
  200. Fighter Kirby
  201. Kirby Printer
  202. Deluxe Tiered Cake
  203. Kirby
  204. Sizzle Yo-yo
  205. Friend Circle
  206. Blizzard Sword Blade Knight
  207. Bluster Bomb Poppy Bros. Jr.
  208. Zap Hammer Bonkers
  209. Vividria
  210. King Dedede
  211. Francisca
  212. Flamberge
  213. Zan Partizanne
  214. Void Termina
  215. Me-Devil
  216. Ye-Devil
  217. We-Devil
  218. Sword Hero
  219. Hammer Lord
  220. Doctor Healmore
  221. Beam Mage
  222. Shopkeeper Magolor
  223. Parallel Nightmare
  224. Aeon Hero
  225. Sword & Wrestler
  226. Cheer Style
  227. Sumo Topknot
  228. Buddy Star Blaster
  229. King Dedede & Meta Knight
  230. Masked D. & Masked M.
  231. Kirby
  232. Elfilin
  233. Bandana Waddle Dee
  234. Ranger Kirby
  235. Drill Kirby
  236. Dragon Fire Kirby
  237. Deep Sleep Kirby
  238. Car-Mouth Kirby
  239. Vending-Mouth Kirby
  240. Cone-Mouth Kirby
  241. Ring-Mouth Kirby
  242. Weapons-Shop Waddle Dee
  243. Car-Mouth Cake
  244. Captured Waddle Dees
  245. Awoofy
  246. Gorimondo
  247. Clawroline
  248. King Dedede
  249. Meta Knight
  250. Group Pose!
  251. Kirby
  252. Waddle Dee
  253. Kirby
  254. Elfilin
  255. Magolor
  256. 30th Anniversary Logo

