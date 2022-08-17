All copy food abilities and what they do in Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Kirby is no stranger to adopting new abilities; in fact, it’s kind of his deal. When someone thinks of the pink puffball, one of the first things that will come to mind is him sucking up and swallowing enemies to steal their power. In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, you don’t go around feasting on enemies like usual, but there are still copy abilities to help you out in the competition. Here are all of the food copy abilities and how they work in Kirby’s Dream Buffet.

Every copy food ability in Kirby’s Dream Buffet and how they work

Copy food abilities are earned in Kirby’s Dream Buffet kind of like how you get items in Mario Kart. There are box-like treats along the courses that have whipped cream and cutlery symbols on them. Roll over them to get a random ability put in your inventory that can be used by pressing R. You also earn them when you have been knocked off the playable area in the final Battle Royale round.

You can test all of the copy food abilities out for yourself by going to Free Rolling to the right on the starting hub.

Below are all of the abilities and how they work: