All Villagers and Special NPC Characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Each and every one of them.
Animal Crossing has nearly 20 years of established characters. Each new game brings a series of new and returning characters. In New Horizons, there are over 400 characters, including villagers and special characters. While there are significantly more villagers than special characters, they add up to a huge amount of possibilities.
There are two types of characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Special Characters and Villagers. Special characters are characters like Isabelle that act, govern, sell, or serve a separate purpose to the player character. Villagers, on the other hand, are characters that live on the island with the player character. Villagers may offer money or gifts now and then, but they can often be found doing the same or similar things that the player is: fishing, catching bugs, crafting, or just running around the island. There are 407 villagers in the game and 21 (so far) special characters. The Animal Crossing Wiki has a great list of characters available in the games.
All confirmed special characters:
There are 21 special characters in New Horizons so far. Most of these characters serve a special purpose, such as Blathers’ museum. Many are merchants that will slowly move their shops to your island.
- Blathers
- Celeste
- C.J.
- Cyrus
- Daisy Mae
- Flick
- Franklin
- Gulliver
- Harvey
- Isabella
- Jack
- Jingle
- Kicks
- K.K Slider
- Labelle
- Leif
- Lloid
- Luna
- Mable
- Orville
- Pave
- Pascal
- Pirate Gulliver
- Reese
- Redd
- Resetti
- Rover
- Sable
- Sahara
- Snowboy
- Timmy
- Tom Nook
- Tommy
- Wilbur
- Wisp
- Zipper
All Villagers:
- Admiral
- Agent S
- Agnes
- Al
- Alfonso
- Alice
- Alli
- Amelia
- Anabelle
- Anchovy
- Ankha
- Angus
- Anicotti
- Annalise
- Antonio
- Apollo
- Apple
- Astrid
- Audie
- Aurora
- Ava
- Avery
- Axel
- Baabara
- Bam
- Bangle
- Beau
- Bea
- Beardo
- Becky
- Bella
- Benedict
- Benjamin
- Bertha
- Bettina
- Bianca
- Biff
- Big Top
- Bill
- Billy
- Biskit
- Bitty
- Blaire
- Blanche
- Bluebear
- Bonbon
- Bones
- Boomer
- Boone
- Boots
- Boris
- Boyd
- Bree
- Broccolo
- Bruce
- Broffina
- Bubbles
- Buck
- Bud
- Bunnie
- Butch
- Buzz
- Cally
- Camofrog
- Canberra
- Candi
- Carmen
- Caroline
- Carrie
- Cashmere
- Celia
- Cesar
- Chadder
- Chai
- Charlise
- Cheri
- Cherry
- Chester
- Chevre
- Chief
- Chops
- Chow
- Chrissy
- Claude
- Claudia
- Clay
- Cleo
- Clyde
- Coach
- Coco
- Cole
- Colton
- Cookie
- Cousteau
- Cranston
- Croque
- Cube
- Curlos
- Curly
- Curt
- Cyd
- Cyrano
- Daisy
- Deirdre
- Del
- Deli
- Derwin
- Diana
- Diva
- Dizzy
- Dobie
- Doc
- Dom
- Dora
- Dotty
- Drago
- Drake
- Drift
- Ed
- Egbert
- Elise
- Ellie
- Elmer
- Eloise
- Elvis
- Erik
- Eunice
- Eugene
- Fang
- Fauna
- Felicity
- Filbert
- Flip
- Flo
- Flora
- Flurry
- Francine
- Frank
- Freckles
- Freya
- Friga
- Frita
- Frobert
- Fuchsia
- Gabi
- Gala
- Gaston
- Gayle
- Genji
- Gigi
- Gladys
- Gloria
- Goldie
- Gonzo
- Goose
- Graham
- Greta
- Grizzly
- Groucho
- Gruff
- Gwen
- Hamlet
- Hamphrey
- Hans
- Harry
- Hazel
- Henry
- Hippeux
- Hopkins
- Hopper
- Hornsby
- Huck
- Hugh
- Iggly
- Ike
- Jacob
- Jacques
- Jambette
- Jay
- Jeremiah
- Jitters
- Joey
- Judy
- Julia
- Julian
- June
- Kabuki
- Katt
- Keaton
- Ken
- Ketchup
- Kevin
- Kid Cat
- Kidd
- Kiki
- Kitt
- Kitty
- Klaus
- Knox
- Kody
- Kyle
- Leonardo
- Leopold
- Lily
- Limberg
- Lionel
- Lobo
- Lolly
- Lopez
- Louie
- Lucha
- Lucky
- Lucy
- Lyman
- Mac
- Maddie
- Maelle
- Maggie
- Mallary
- Maple
- Margie
- Marcel
- Marcie
- Marina
- Marshall
- Mathilda
- Megan
- Melba
- Merengue
- Merry
- Midge
- Mint
- Mira
- Miranda
- Mitzi
- Moe
- Molly
- Monique
- Monty
- Moose
- Mott
- Muffy
- Murphy
- Nan
- Nana
- Naomi
- Nibbles
- Norma
- Octavian
- O’Hare
- Olaf
- Olive
- Olivia
- Opal
- Ozzie
- Pancetti
- Pango
- Papi
- Paolo
- Pashmina
- Pate
- Patty
- Paula
- Peaches
- Peanut
- Pecan
- Peck
- Peewee
- Peggy
- Pekoe
- Penelope
- Phil
- Phoebe
- Pierce
- Pietro
- Pinky
- Piper
- Pippy
- Plucky
- Pompom
- Poncho
- Poppy
- Portia
- Prince
- Puck
- Puddles
- Pudge
- Punchy
- Purrl
- Queenie
- Quillson
- Raddle
- Rasher
- Raymond
- Renee
- Reneigh
- Rex
- Rhonda
- Ribbot
- Ricky
- Rizzo
- Roald
- Robin
- Rocco
- Rocket
- Rod
- Rodeo
- Rodney
- Rolf
- Rooney
- Rory
- Roscoe
- Rosie
- Rowan
- Ruby
- Rudy
- Sally
- Samson
- Sandy
- Savannah
- Scoot
- Shari
- Sheldon
- Shep
- Sherb
- Simon
- Skye
- Sly
- Snake
- Snooty
- Soleil
- Sparro
- Spike
- Spork
- Sprinkle
- Sprocket
- Static
- Stella
- Sterling
- Stinky
- Stitches
- Stu
- Sydney
- Sylvana
- Sylvia
- Tabby
- Tad
- Tammi
- Tammy
- Tangy
- Tank
- T-Bone
- Tasha
- Teddy
- Tex
- Tia
- Tiffany
- Timbra
- Tipper
- Tom
- Truffles
- Tucker
- Tutu
- Twiggy
- Tybalt
- Usala
- Velma
- Vesta
- Vic
- Victoria
- Violet
- Vivian
- Vladimir
- Wade
- Walker
- Walt
- Wart Jr.
- Weber
- Wendy
- Winnie
- Whitney
- Willow
- Wolfgang
- Yuka
- Zell
- Zucker
All Villagers added in update 2.0.0
- Ace the bird
- Azalea the rhino
- Cephalobot the robot octopus
- Chabwick the penguin
- Faith the koala
- Frett the dog
- Ione the squirrel
- Marlo the hamster
- Petri the mouse
- Quinn the eagle
- Rio the ostrich
- Roswell the alligator
- Sasha the rabbit
- Shino the deer
- Tiangsheng the monkey
- Zoe the anteater
There are all the characters for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.