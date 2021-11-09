All Villagers and Special NPC Characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing has nearly 20 years of established characters. Each new game brings a series of new and returning characters. In New Horizons, there are over 400 characters, including villagers and special characters. While there are significantly more villagers than special characters, they add up to a huge amount of possibilities.

There are two types of characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Special Characters and Villagers. Special characters are characters like Isabelle that act, govern, sell, or serve a separate purpose to the player character. Villagers, on the other hand, are characters that live on the island with the player character. Villagers may offer money or gifts now and then, but they can often be found doing the same or similar things that the player is: fishing, catching bugs, crafting, or just running around the island. There are 407 villagers in the game and 21 (so far) special characters. The Animal Crossing Wiki has a great list of characters available in the games.

Image via Nintendo

All confirmed special characters:

There are 21 special characters in New Horizons so far. Most of these characters serve a special purpose, such as Blathers’ museum. Many are merchants that will slowly move their shops to your island.

Blathers

Celeste

C.J.

Cyrus

Daisy Mae

Flick

Franklin

Gulliver

Harvey

Isabella

Jack

Jingle

Kicks

K.K Slider

Labelle

Leif

Lloid

Luna

Mable

Orville

Pave

Pascal

Pirate Gulliver

Reese

Redd

Resetti

Rover

Sable

Sahara

Snowboy

Timmy

Tom Nook

Tommy

Wilbur

Wisp

Zipper

All Villagers:

Image via Nintendo

Admiral

Agent S

Agnes

Al

Alfonso

Alice

Alli

Amelia

Anabelle

Anchovy

Image via Nintendo

Ankha

Angus

Anicotti

Annalise

Antonio

Apollo

Apple

Astrid

Audie

Aurora

Image via Nintendo

Ava

Avery

Axel

Baabara

Bam

Bangle

Beau

Bea

Beardo

Becky

Image via Nintendo

Bella

Benedict

Benjamin

Bertha

Bettina

Bianca

Biff

Big Top

Bill

Billy

Image via Nintendo

Biskit

Bitty

Blaire

Blanche

Bluebear

Bonbon

Bones

Boomer

Boone

Boots

Image via Nintendo

Boris

Boyd

Bree

Broccolo

Bruce

Broffina

Bubbles

Buck

Bud

Bunnie

Image via Nintendo

Butch

Buzz

Cally

Camofrog

Canberra

Candi

Carmen

Caroline

Carrie

Cashmere

Image via Nintendo

Celia

Cesar

Chadder

Chai

Charlise

Cheri

Cherry

Chester

Chevre

Chief

Image via Nintendo

Chops

Chow

Chrissy

Claude

Claudia

Clay

Cleo

Clyde

Coach

Coco

Image via Nintendo

Cole

Colton

Cookie

Cousteau

Cranston

Croque

Cube

Curlos

Curly

Curt

Image via Nintendo

Cyd

Cyrano

Daisy

Deirdre

Del

Deli

Derwin

Diana

Diva

Dizzy

Image via Nintendo

Dobie

Doc

Dom

Dora

Dotty

Drago

Drake

Drift

Ed

Egbert

Image via Nintendo

Elise

Ellie

Elmer

Eloise

Elvis

Erik

Eunice

Eugene

Fang

Fauna

Image via Nintendo

Felicity

Filbert

Flip

Flo

Flora

Flurry

Francine

Frank

Freckles

Freya

Image via Nintendo

Friga

Frita

Frobert

Fuchsia

Gabi

Gala

Gaston

Gayle

Genji

Gigi

Image via Nintendo

Gladys

Gloria

Goldie

Gonzo

Goose

Graham

Greta

Grizzly

Groucho

Gruff

Image via Nintendo

Gwen

Hamlet

Hamphrey

Hans

Harry

Hazel

Henry

Hippeux

Hopkins

Hopper

Image via Nintendo

Hornsby

Huck

Hugh

Iggly

Ike

Jacob

Jacques

Jambette

Jay

Jeremiah

Image via Nintendo

Jitters

Joey

Judy

Julia

Julian

June

Kabuki

Katt

Keaton

Ken

Image via Nintendo

Ketchup

Kevin

Kid Cat

Kidd

Kiki

Kitt

Kitty

Klaus

Knox

Kody

Image via Nintendo

Kyle

Leonardo

Leopold

Lily

Limberg

Lionel

Lobo

Lolly

Lopez

Louie

Image via Nintendo

Lucha

Lucky

Lucy

Lyman

Mac

Maddie

Maelle

Maggie

Mallary

Maple

Image via Nintendo

Margie

Marcel

Marcie

Marina

Marshall

Mathilda

Megan

Melba

Merengue

Merry

Image via Nintendo

Midge

Mint

Mira

Miranda

Mitzi

Moe

Molly

Monique

Monty

Moose

Image via Nintendo

Mott

Muffy

Murphy

Nan

Nana

Naomi

Nibbles

Norma

Octavian

O’Hare

Image via Nintendo

Olaf

Olive

Olivia

Opal

Ozzie

Pancetti

Pango

Papi

Paolo

Pashmina

Image via Nintendo

Pate

Patty

Paula

Peaches

Peanut

Pecan

Peck

Peewee

Peggy

Pekoe

Image via Nintendo

Penelope

Phil

Phoebe

Pierce

Pietro

Pinky

Piper

Pippy

Plucky

Pompom

Image via Nintendo

Poncho

Poppy

Portia

Prince

Puck

Puddles

Pudge

Punchy

Purrl

Queenie

Image via Nintendo

Quillson

Raddle

Rasher

Raymond

Renee

Reneigh

Rex

Rhonda

Ribbot

Ricky

Image via Nintendo

Rizzo

Roald

Robin

Rocco

Rocket

Rod

Rodeo

Rodney

Rolf

Rooney

Image via Nintendo

Rory

Roscoe

Rosie

Rowan

Ruby

Rudy

Sally

Samson

Sandy

Savannah

Image via Nintendo

Scoot

Shari

Sheldon

Shep

Sherb

Simon

Skye

Sly

Snake

Snooty

Image via Nintendo

Soleil

Sparro

Spike

Spork

Sprinkle

Sprocket

Static

Stella

Sterling

Stinky

Image via Nintendo

Stitches

Stu

Sydney

Sylvana

Sylvia

Tabby

Tad

Tammi

Tammy

Tangy

Image via Nintendo

Tank

T-Bone

Tasha

Teddy

Tex

Tia

Tiffany

Timbra

Tipper

Tom

Image via Nintendo

Truffles

Tucker

Tutu

Twiggy

Tybalt

Usala

Velma

Vesta

Vic

Victoria

Image via Nintendo

Violet

Vivian

Vladimir

Wade

Walker

Walt

Wart Jr.

Weber

Wendy

Winnie

Image via Nintendo

Whitney

Willow

Wolfgang

Yuka

Zell

Zucker

All Villagers added in update 2.0.0

Ace the bird

Azalea the rhino

Cephalobot the robot octopus

Chabwick the penguin

Faith the koala

Frett the dog

Ione the squirrel

Marlo the hamster

Petri the mouse

Quinn the eagle

Rio the ostrich

Roswell the alligator

Sasha the rabbit

Shino the deer

Tiangsheng the monkey

Zoe the anteater

There are all the characters for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.