All Villagers and Special NPC Characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Each and every one of them.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing has nearly 20 years of established characters. Each new game brings a series of new and returning characters. In New Horizons, there are over 400 characters, including villagers and special characters. While there are significantly more villagers than special characters, they add up to a huge amount of possibilities. 

There are two types of characters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Special Characters and Villagers. Special characters are characters like Isabelle that act, govern, sell, or serve a separate purpose to the player character. Villagers, on the other hand, are characters that live on the island with the player character. Villagers may offer money or gifts now and then, but they can often be found doing the same or similar things that the player is: fishing, catching bugs, crafting, or just running around the island. There are 407 villagers in the game and 21 (so far) special characters. The Animal Crossing Wiki has a great list of characters available in the games.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Image via Nintendo

All confirmed special characters:

There are 21 special characters in New Horizons so far. Most of these characters serve a special purpose, such as Blathers’ museum. Many are merchants that will slowly move their shops to your island.

  • Blathers
  • Celeste
  • C.J.
  • Cyrus
  • Daisy Mae
  • Flick
  • Franklin
  • Gulliver
  • Harvey
  • Isabella
  • Jack
  • Jingle
  • Kicks
  • K.K Slider
  • Labelle
  • Leif
  • Lloid
  • Luna
  • Mable
  • Orville
  • Pave
  • Pascal
  • Pirate Gulliver
  • Reese
  • Redd
  • Resetti
  • Rover
  • Sable
  • Sahara
  • Snowboy
  • Timmy
  • Tom Nook
  • Tommy
  • Wilbur
  • Wisp
  • Zipper

All Villagers:

Image via Nintendo
  • Admiral
  • Agent S
  • Agnes
  • Al
  • Alfonso
  • Alice
  • Alli
  • Amelia
  • Anabelle
  • Anchovy
Image via Nintendo
  • Ankha
  • Angus
  • Anicotti
  • Annalise
  • Antonio
  • Apollo
  • Apple
  • Astrid
  • Audie
  • Aurora
Image via Nintendo
  • Ava
  • Avery
  • Axel
  • Baabara
  • Bam
  • Bangle
  • Beau
  • Bea
  • Beardo
  • Becky
Xbox Spring Sale 2016
Image via Nintendo
  • Bella
  • Benedict
  • Benjamin
  • Bertha
  • Bettina
  • Bianca
  • Biff
  • Big Top
  • Bill
  • Billy
Image via Nintendo
  • Biskit
  • Bitty
  • Blaire
  • Blanche
  • Bluebear
  • Bonbon
  • Bones
  • Boomer
  • Boone
  • Boots
DOOM Multiplayer Closed Beta Dates
Image via Nintendo
  • Boris
  • Boyd
  • Bree
  • Broccolo
  • Bruce
  • Broffina
  • Bubbles
  • Buck
  • Bud
  • Bunnie
Image via Nintendo
  • Butch
  • Buzz
  • Cally
  • Camofrog
  • Canberra
  • Candi
  • Carmen
  • Caroline
  • Carrie
  • Cashmere
Image via Nintendo
  • Celia
  • Cesar
  • Chadder
  • Chai
  • Charlise
  • Cheri
  • Cherry
  • Chester
  • Chevre
  • Chief
Image via Nintendo
  • Chops
  • Chow
  • Chrissy
  • Claude
  • Claudia
  • Clay
  • Cleo
  • Clyde
  • Coach
  • Coco
Image via Nintendo
  • Cole
  • Colton
  • Cookie
  • Cousteau
  • Cranston
  • Croque
  • Cube
  • Curlos
  • Curly
  • Curt
New Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Promotional Art
Image via Nintendo
  • Cyd
  • Cyrano
  • Daisy
  • Deirdre
  • Del
  • Deli
  • Derwin
  • Diana
  • Diva
  • Dizzy
Image via Nintendo
  • Dobie
  • Doc
  • Dom
  • Dora
  • Dotty
  • Drago
  • Drake
  • Drift
  • Ed
  • Egbert
Fallout 4 Patch 1.4
Image via Nintendo
  • Elise
  • Ellie
  • Elmer
  • Eloise
  • Elvis
  • Erik
  • Eunice
  • Eugene
  • Fang
  • Fauna
Image via Nintendo
  • Felicity
  • Filbert
  • Flip
  • Flo
  • Flora
  • Flurry
  • Francine
  • Frank
  • Freckles
  • Freya
Image via Nintendo
  • Friga
  • Frita
  • Frobert
  • Fuchsia
  • Gabi
  • Gala
  • Gaston
  • Gayle
  • Genji
  • Gigi
Image via Nintendo
  • Gladys
  • Gloria
  • Goldie
  • Gonzo
  • Goose
  • Graham
  • Greta
  • Grizzly
  • Groucho
  • Gruff
Image via Nintendo
  • Gwen
  • Hamlet
  • Hamphrey
  • Hans
  • Harry
  • Hazel
  • Henry
  • Hippeux
  • Hopkins
  • Hopper
Image via Nintendo
  • Hornsby
  • Huck
  • Hugh
  • Iggly
  • Ike
  • Jacob
  • Jacques
  • Jambette
  • Jay
  • Jeremiah
Image via Nintendo
  • Jitters
  • Joey
  • Judy
  • Julia
  • Julian
  • June
  • Kabuki
  • Katt
  • Keaton
  • Ken
Image via Nintendo
  • Ketchup
  • Kevin
  • Kid Cat
  • Kidd
  • Kiki
  • Kitt
  • Kitty
  • Klaus
  • Knox
  • Kody
Image via Nintendo
  • Kyle
  • Leonardo
  • Leopold
  • Lily
  • Limberg
  • Lionel
  • Lobo
  • Lolly
  • Lopez
  • Louie
Image via Nintendo
  • Lucha
  • Lucky
  • Lucy
  • Lyman
  • Mac
  • Maddie
  • Maelle
  • Maggie
  • Mallary
  • Maple
Image via Nintendo
  • Margie
  • Marcel
  • Marcie
  • Marina
  • Marshall
  • Mathilda
  • Megan
  • Melba
  • Merengue
  • Merry
Image via Nintendo
  • Midge
  • Mint
  • Mira
  • Miranda
  • Mitzi
  • Moe
  • Molly
  • Monique
  • Monty
  • Moose
Image via Nintendo
  • Mott
  • Muffy
  • Murphy
  • Nan
  • Nana
  • Naomi
  • Nibbles
  • Norma
  • Octavian
  • O’Hare
Image via Nintendo
  • Olaf
  • Olive
  • Olivia
  • Opal
  • Ozzie
  • Pancetti
  • Pango
  • Papi
  • Paolo
  • Pashmina
Image via Nintendo
  • Pate
  • Patty
  • Paula
  • Peaches
  • Peanut
  • Pecan
  • Peck
  • Peewee
  • Peggy
  • Pekoe
Image via Nintendo
  • Penelope
  • Phil
  • Phoebe
  • Pierce
  • Pietro
  • Pinky
  • Piper
  • Pippy
  • Plucky
  • Pompom
Image via Nintendo
  • Poncho
  • Poppy
  • Portia
  • Prince
  • Puck
  • Puddles
  • Pudge
  • Punchy
  • Purrl
  • Queenie
Image via Nintendo
  • Quillson
  • Raddle
  • Rasher
  • Raymond
  • Renee
  • Reneigh
  • Rex
  • Rhonda
  • Ribbot
  • Ricky
Image via Nintendo
  • Rizzo
  • Roald
  • Robin
  • Rocco
  • Rocket
  • Rod
  • Rodeo
  • Rodney
  • Rolf
  • Rooney
Image via Nintendo
  • Rory
  • Roscoe
  • Rosie
  • Rowan
  • Ruby
  • Rudy
  • Sally
  • Samson
  • Sandy
  • Savannah
Image via Nintendo
  • Scoot
  • Shari
  • Sheldon
  • Shep
  • Sherb
  • Simon
  • Skye
  • Sly
  • Snake
  • Snooty
Devil May Cry 5 Xbox Game Pass
Image via Nintendo
  • Soleil
  • Sparro
  • Spike
  • Spork
  • Sprinkle
  • Sprocket
  • Static
  • Stella
  • Sterling
  • Stinky
Image via Nintendo
  • Stitches
  • Stu
  • Sydney
  • Sylvana
  • Sylvia
  • Tabby
  • Tad
  • Tammi
  • Tammy
  • Tangy
Xbox One
Image via Nintendo
  • Tank
  • T-Bone
  • Tasha
  • Teddy
  • Tex
  • Tia
  • Tiffany
  • Timbra
  • Tipper
  • Tom
Image via Nintendo
  • Truffles
  • Tucker
  • Tutu
  • Twiggy
  • Tybalt
  • Usala
  • Velma
  • Vesta
  • Vic
  • Victoria
Image via Nintendo
  • Violet
  • Vivian
  • Vladimir
  • Wade
  • Walker
  • Walt
  • Wart Jr.
  • Weber
  • Wendy
  • Winnie
Image via Nintendo
  • Whitney
  • Willow
  • Wolfgang
  • Yuka
  • Zell
  • Zucker

All Villagers added in update 2.0.0

  • Ace the bird
  • Azalea the rhino
  • Cephalobot the robot octopus
  • Chabwick the penguin
  • Faith the koala
  • Frett the dog
  • Ione the squirrel
  • Marlo the hamster
  • Petri the mouse
  • Quinn the eagle
  • Rio the ostrich
  • Roswell the alligator
  • Sasha the rabbit
  • Shino the deer
  • Tiangsheng the monkey
  • Zoe the anteater

There are all the characters for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

© 2021, Gamepur. All rights reserved