All characters in Guilty Gear Strive – Full Guilty Gear Strive roster

The battle is fierce in Guilty Gear Strive, and many combatants have arrived to face heaven or hell. Guilty Gear Strive launched with 15 fighters at launch, but season passes have added more warriors to the battle. Newcomers like the blood samurai Nagoriyuku and Giovanna join fan favorites like Ky Kiske and Sol Badguy. This is a list of all characters in the Guilty Gear Strive roster.

Full list of characters in Guilty Gear Strive (and their battle types)

Guilty Gear Strive launched with an assortment of classic characters and some newcomers to the series. Season passes are adding new characters to the lineup, and we expect more fighters to get added to this list over time. Each season pass adds additional characters, costumes, and more.

Guilty Gear Strive launch roster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anji (balance)

Axl (long range)

Chipp (high speed)

Faust (unique)

Giovanna (rush)

I-No (rush)

Ky (balance)

Leo (balance)

May (balance)

Sol (balance)

Millia (high speed)

Nagoriyuki (one shot)

Potemkin (power throw)

Ramlethal (shooting)

Zato (technical)

Guilty Gear Strive DLC characters

Screenshot by Gamepur

New characters are introduced in season passes, as players who own a season pass get access to new characters. DLC fighters can also be purchased individually. With over 20 fighters and more being added over time, Guilty Gear Strive has something to offer new players and veterans alike.

Baiken (balance)

Bridget (balance)

Goldlewis (power)

Happy Chaos (shooting)

Jack-O’ (technical)

Sin (rush)

Testament (balance)

The roster of fighters continues to grow, and despite missing some fan favorites, the revamped classic characters mesh well with Strive’s gameplay design. Characters categorized as balance are decent all-around fighters and provide a good entry point for new players. Characters labeled under the technical label should be reserved for experienced players, as they’re packed with complex techniques and gameplay concepts.