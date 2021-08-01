All Civilization archetypes in Humankind
What you need to know about the archetypes of different cultures in Amplitude Studios’ ambitious grand strategy game.
Players in Humankind distinguish themselves based on the culture they select during the Ancient Era, which sets the stage for their development in the ages to come. Each culture gives a distinct archetype, with defined strengths, mechanics, and unique units. Generally speaking, the archetypes are based on the affinities, as follows:
- Aesthete: Cultures that focusing on Influence and diplomacy.
- Aesthetes include the following cultures
- Olmecs
- Zhou
- Mauryans
- Franks
- Edo Japanese
- Ming
- Austro-Hungarians
- Italioans
- Egyptians
- Indians
- Agrarian: Cultures that focusing on Food and Population growth.
- Agrarians include the following cultures:
- English
- Haudenosaunee
- Mexicans
- Brazillians
- Turks
- Harappans
- Celts
- Builder: Cultures that focusing on Industry and District constructions.
- Builders include the following cultures:
- Egyptians
- Maya
- Khmer
- Mughals
- Persians
- Siamese
- Australians
- Expansionist: Cultures that focusing on Territory expansions.
- Expansionists include the following cultures
- Achaemenid Persians
- Romans
- Teutons
- Ottomans
- Spanish
- British
- Russians
- Americans
- Soviets
- Merchant: Cultures that focusing on Money and Trade.
- Merchants include the following cultures
- Nubians
- Phoenicians
- Aksumites
- Carthaginians
- Byzantines
- Ghanaians
- Dutch
- Venetians
- Chinese
- Militarist: Cultures that focusing on Unit and War.
- Militarists include the following cultures:
- Hittites
- Mycanaeans
- Goths
- Huns
- Aztecs
- Mongols
- Norsemen
- Poles
- Germans
- Zulu
- Scientist: Cultures that focusing on Science and Technology.
- Scientists include the following cultures
- Babylonians
- Umayyads
- Joseon
- French
- Japanese
- Swedes
