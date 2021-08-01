All Civilization archetypes in Humankind

Players in Humankind distinguish themselves based on the culture they select during the Ancient Era, which sets the stage for their development in the ages to come. Each culture gives a distinct archetype, with defined strengths, mechanics, and unique units. Generally speaking, the archetypes are based on the affinities, as follows:

Aesthete: Cultures that focusing on Influence and diplomacy. Aesthetes include the following cultures Olmecs Zhou Mauryans Franks Edo Japanese Ming Austro-Hungarians Italioans Egyptians Indians



Agrarian: Cultures that focusing on Food and Population growth. Agrarians include the following cultures: English Haudenosaunee Mexicans Brazillians Turks Harappans Celts



Builder: Cultures that focusing on Industry and District constructions. Builders include the following cultures: Egyptians Maya Khmer Mughals Persians Siamese Australians



Expansionist: Cultures that focusing on Territory expansions. Expansionists include the following cultures Achaemenid Persians Romans Teutons Ottomans Spanish British Russians Americans Soviets



Merchant: Cultures that focusing on Money and Trade. Merchants include the following cultures Nubians Phoenicians Aksumites Carthaginians Byzantines Ghanaians Dutch Venetians Chinese



Militarist: Cultures that focusing on Unit and War. Militarists include the following cultures: Hittites Mycanaeans Goths Huns Aztecs Mongols Norsemen Poles Germans Zulu

