All Clamperl evolutions in Pokémon Go

Clamperl is an interesting Pokémon in Pokémon Go. You have to be a little careful when attempting to evolve because it won’t always immediately tell you what you’re going to get. If you want to go after all of Clamperl’s evolutions, you may need to go for a few additional options to ensure you have the best options for the available evolutions.

Clamperl only has two evolutions. Unfortunately, it is random which one you get when evolving Clamperl in Pokémon Go. The evolutions, Huntail and Gorebyss, have a 50% chance of appearing whenever you use 50 Clamperl candies for the evolution. The one good thing is that Clamperl does not require you to meet any special evolution requirements.

Huntail and Gorebyss are slightly different from one another. Both Pokémon are Water-types, but Huntail has a maximum CP of 2,645, an attack of 197, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 146. Gorebyss has a maximum CP of 2,820, an attack of 211, a defense of 179, and a stamina of 146. Of the two choices, we highly recommend trying to go for Gorebyss. It has slightly better stats than Huntail and a much better moveset to complement it as a Water-type. Because Clamperl’s evolution is random, it may take you a few attempts to successfully evolve one into a suitable Gorebyss.