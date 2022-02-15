Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the action-oriented, combat-heavy RPG from Team Ninja and Square Enix features different jobs the player can unlock and level up. Each job is a different class for the player that employs different equipment, fighting styles, and special abilities. It’s going to be a bit of a headache to choose which job to use, but at least we will be able to switch between two of them on the fly to spice up those fights.

All confirmed jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

In total, there are 27 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin jobs to choose from and unlock. These are split into three categories: Basic, Advanced, and Expert. It’s currently unknown exactly where each job sits in the three categories and what each one does, but it will all become crystal clear when the game launches on March 18.

Swordsman, for example, is the job that each and every player will start with. The Swordsman job employs a two-handed Greatsword as its weapon, focusing on close-quarters battles. The new-to-Stranger of Paradise job Void Knight (one of several new jobs to the series), meanwhile, lets you guard and absorb incoming enemy magic attacks and use that power to convert to MP or use as an attack against the enemy. We don’t know the exact details of every job in the game (some will be familiar to Final Fantasy fans) but we do know what all of the 27 job titles are. Here is the complete list of all confirmed jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin: