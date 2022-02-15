Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin director shows off seven new classes

The list of jobs in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin keeps growing. Trailers and demos have taught us about a few of them, and seven brand-new ones were just shown off by the game’s director, Daisuke Inoue.

Posting on the PlayStation Blog, Inoue shared gameplay gifs and descriptions of eight classes. We’ve already seen the Thief in action, but the other seven are new. In fact, the Breaker class is new to Final Fantasy in general. It lets the player wield Odin’s sword Zantetsuken, which can pull off one-hit kills. The Void Knight is another creation of Origin: it absorbs enemy magic and fires its right back at them. The Tyrant class is the last one unique to Origin, and it’s all about hitting enemies with their weakness — you can infuse your weapons with various elements.

Returning Final Fantasy classes include the Sage, who can use both white and black magic. The Dark Knight is a risk/reward-type class, increasing your attack power when your HP is low. Paladins, on the other hand, do the most damage when their health is maxed out, and their HP can actually recover during battle. Finally, the Ninja uses a variety of tools in lieu of spells. These don’t consume MP, but they do have limited ammo which you can replenish “by interacting with cubes found around the environment,” according to Inoue.

With these classes, the game’s total is now a whopping 27. You’ve got about a month to go before you can start mixing and matching them in the full game. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s release date is Friday, March 18. It’s headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.