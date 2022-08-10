All confirmed weapons and weapon types in Splatoon 3

We’ve known for a while that Splatoon 3 will feature every weapon type from the first two games. Combine that with some new additions, and you’ve got a wide arsenal to choose from. Read on to see a complete list of new and returning types, plus the known basic weapons in each category. Each of those also has variant forms, and we’ll see more of those when the new game releases on September 9.

New Weapon Types in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Splatanas

As the name implies, these are katana-like weapons that spread ink rather than slice up the enemy. If you charge up, you’ll send a wave of ink outward from the weapon, which has a windshield wiper-like design.

Stringers

Pictured in the screenshot above, Stringers are basically fancy bows. They can send out ink in multiple directions at once and can also be charged up for different effects.

Returning Weapon Types in Splatoon 3

Screenshot via Nintendo YouTube

Brellas

Short for umbrellas, this weapon type is similar to a shotgun, with a wide but short spread. The top part of the Brella also functions as a shield. There are three main Brellas in the series:

Splat Brella

Tenta Brella

Undercover Brella

Chargers

Chargers are Splatoon’s version of a sniper rifle, offering long-range capabilities. In most cases, landing a fully charged shot results in an instant splat, but they’re not very effective otherwise. These weapons take practice. The current list includes:

Bamboozler 14

E-liter

E-liter Pro

Goo Tuber

Splat Charger

Splatterscope

Squiffer

Dualies

Dualies, as the name implies, are pairs of smaller pistols. Wielding these allows an Inkling to dodge roll, which can really give you a leg-up in firefights. There are currently five types to choose from:

Dapple Dualies

Dualie Squelchers

Glooga Dualies

Splat Dualies

Tetra Dualies

Rollers

Rollers, as in paint rollers, cover a wide area as you charge forward with the weapon deployed. You can also fling ink from a distance. Additionally, Brushes are a Roller subcategory with less spread but a more rapid-fire fling. The list includes:

Rollers

Carbon Roller

Dynamo Roller

Flingza Roller

Splat Roller

Brushes

Inkbrush

Octobrush

Shooters

Shooters are the most basic weapon type and the largest overall category by far. These are well balanced for damage, range, and speed, with variations based on automatic and semiautomatic fire. The three categories of Shooters are:

Shooters

.52 Gal

.96 Gal

Aerospray

Dual Squelcher

Jet Squelcher

N-ZAP

Splattershot

Splattershot Pro

Splattershot Jr.

Splash-o-matic

Sploosh-o-matic

Blasters

Blaster

Clash Blaster

Luna Blaster

Range Blaster

Rapid Blaster

Rapid Blaster Pro

Burst Fire / Semiautomatic

H-3 Nozzlenose

L-3 Nozzlenose

Squeezer

Sloshers

A Slosher is a bucket, and it throws one big burst of paint with each swing. There’s a real tradeoff with this weapon type, as it throws a lot of paint, but only in a single go before it needs refilling. They can also arc over obstacles. Splatoon currently has five of them:

Bloblobber

Explosher

Slosher

Sloshing Machine

Tri-Slosher

Splatlings

The final weapon category is Splatlings, which are like miniguns that grind out ink instead of bullets. They fire very fast and very far, and there are five of them to choose from: