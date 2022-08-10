All confirmed weapons and weapon types in Splatoon 3
Splish splash, make an attack.
We’ve known for a while that Splatoon 3 will feature every weapon type from the first two games. Combine that with some new additions, and you’ve got a wide arsenal to choose from. Read on to see a complete list of new and returning types, plus the known basic weapons in each category. Each of those also has variant forms, and we’ll see more of those when the new game releases on September 9.
Related: All sub weapons confirmed for Splatoon 3
New Weapon Types in Splatoon 3
Splatanas
As the name implies, these are katana-like weapons that spread ink rather than slice up the enemy. If you charge up, you’ll send a wave of ink outward from the weapon, which has a windshield wiper-like design.
Stringers
Pictured in the screenshot above, Stringers are basically fancy bows. They can send out ink in multiple directions at once and can also be charged up for different effects.
Returning Weapon Types in Splatoon 3
Brellas
Short for umbrellas, this weapon type is similar to a shotgun, with a wide but short spread. The top part of the Brella also functions as a shield. There are three main Brellas in the series:
- Splat Brella
- Tenta Brella
- Undercover Brella
Chargers
Chargers are Splatoon’s version of a sniper rifle, offering long-range capabilities. In most cases, landing a fully charged shot results in an instant splat, but they’re not very effective otherwise. These weapons take practice. The current list includes:
- Bamboozler 14
- E-liter
- E-liter Pro
- Goo Tuber
- Splat Charger
- Splatterscope
- Squiffer
Dualies
Dualies, as the name implies, are pairs of smaller pistols. Wielding these allows an Inkling to dodge roll, which can really give you a leg-up in firefights. There are currently five types to choose from:
- Dapple Dualies
- Dualie Squelchers
- Glooga Dualies
- Splat Dualies
- Tetra Dualies
Rollers
Rollers, as in paint rollers, cover a wide area as you charge forward with the weapon deployed. You can also fling ink from a distance. Additionally, Brushes are a Roller subcategory with less spread but a more rapid-fire fling. The list includes:
Rollers
- Carbon Roller
- Dynamo Roller
- Flingza Roller
- Splat Roller
Brushes
- Inkbrush
- Octobrush
Shooters
Shooters are the most basic weapon type and the largest overall category by far. These are well balanced for damage, range, and speed, with variations based on automatic and semiautomatic fire. The three categories of Shooters are:
Shooters
- .52 Gal
- .96 Gal
- Aerospray
- Dual Squelcher
- Jet Squelcher
- N-ZAP
- Splattershot
- Splattershot Pro
- Splattershot Jr.
- Splash-o-matic
- Sploosh-o-matic
Blasters
- Blaster
- Clash Blaster
- Luna Blaster
- Range Blaster
- Rapid Blaster
- Rapid Blaster Pro
Burst Fire / Semiautomatic
- H-3 Nozzlenose
- L-3 Nozzlenose
- Squeezer
Sloshers
A Slosher is a bucket, and it throws one big burst of paint with each swing. There’s a real tradeoff with this weapon type, as it throws a lot of paint, but only in a single go before it needs refilling. They can also arc over obstacles. Splatoon currently has five of them:
- Bloblobber
- Explosher
- Slosher
- Sloshing Machine
- Tri-Slosher
Splatlings
The final weapon category is Splatlings, which are like miniguns that grind out ink instead of bullets. They fire very fast and very far, and there are five of them to choose from:
- Ballpoint Splatling
- Heavy Splatling
- Hydra Splatling
- Mini Splatling
- Nautilus