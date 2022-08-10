All sub weapons confirmed for Splatoon 3

Inklings carry three key items into splat battles: a special weapon, a primary weapon, and a sub weapon. We already knew that Splatoon 3 would be bringing back all the existing weapons in the series, so the same ostensibly applies to subs. Each one has its own function and strategies, and you can learn about all 14 from previous games below. Note that this list may change by the time Splatoon 3 releases on September 9.

Splatoon 3 Sub Weapons

Autobomb

As the name implies, these automatically head toward opponents. Throw one out, and it’ll pause for a moment before finding a target and homing in.

Burst Bomb

Burst Bombs work like simple grenades, although in this case, they look more like water balloons. They burst with ink upon contact.

Curling Bomb

Just like the name says, this sub weapon is shaped liked a curling stone. When thrown, it moves ahead in a straight line, bouncing off of walls, and exploding after traveling for a moment.

Disruptor

The Disrupter is much more of a debuff than other sub weapons. Throw it at an enemy and it will stick, slowing down their movement speed.

Fizzy Bomb

The Fizzy Bomb is like a grenade, but it can explode up to three times depending on how much you shake it up. Each explosion propels it in a random direction too.

Ink Mine

Just like the name says, this is a mine that you plant on the ground. It’s mostly invisible to the enemy team, and it explodes with ink when triggered.

Point Sensor

This is a very tactical sub weapon, meant for tracking. It bursts into a cloud after being thrown, and anyone caught in the cloud gets marked, letting you see them through walls.

Seeker

Seekers are very similar to Auto Bombs, chasing after the nearest enemy while leaving a trail of ink in their wake. They can’t seek an enemy that’s swimming in its own ink though.

Splash Wall

The Splash Wall is essentially a deployable shield, blocking any incoming ink with its jets. Opponents who touch the ink wall will take damage too.

Splat Bomb

This is the most basic sub weapon in the series. Chuck it, and it’ll explode after sitting on the ground for a moment, leaving behind a big splatter of ink.

Sprinkler

The Sprinkler is a good way to control an area. When deployed, it continuously sprays ink in a ring around itself, gaining turf while warding off the enemy.

Squid Beakon

Rather than attacking the enemy, the Squid Beakon instead works as a rallying point for your team. You and your teammates can super jump to any one of them on the map.

Suction Bomb

Suction Bombs take the longest time to explode, but they have the biggest burst of ink as a tradeoff. They can stick to any surface when thrown.

Torpedo

This sub weapon works a lot like the Auto Bombs and Seekers, targeting an enemy and closing in. The key difference is that they only move in one direction.