For returning fans, Subnautica: Below Zero is going to be a welcome sight filled with exploration, challenges, and just general survival goodness. As you deal with the freezing waters, you will be tasked with crafting the proper equipment to help you continue surviving this harsh environment. However, there is a lot more to deal with in these waters besides chilly temperatures. Here is a complete list of all creatures in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Arctic Peeper

Arctic Ray

Arrow Ray

Bladderfish

Boomerang

Brinewing

Brute Shark

Chelicerate

Crashfish

Cryptosuchus

Discus Fish

Eye Jelly

Feather Fish

Frozen Leviathan

Glow Whale

Hivemind

Hoopfish

Ice Worm

Juvenile Ventgarden

Lily Paddler

Noot Fish

Pengling

Pengwing

Pinnacarid

Rock Grub

Rock Puncher

Sea Monkey

Sea Monkey Baby

Shadow Leviathan

Skyray

Snow Stalker

Snow Stalker Baby

Spikey Trap

Spinefish

Spinnerfish

Squidshark

Symbiote

Titan Holefish

Triops

Trivalve

Ventgarden