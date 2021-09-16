All darkwood options in Valheim

There are several building options you can place inside of your longhouse in Valheim. While many of them are structural requirements to ensure you can effectively create a large enough building, some of them are things that you can add that are also aesthetically pleasing. For Valheim’s Hearth and Home update, the development team released a new item featuring darkwood. These darkwood options have a bit more detail to them, making the interior of your home stand out far more than the traditional items. There are only a handful of these options, but you can add them all over.

These are all of the darkwood options that you can craft in Valheim, what they look like, and the resources you’re going to need to make them. When crafting any of them, you will need to be in the range of a workbench.

Darkwood pole 2m 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkwood pole 4m 4 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkwood beam 2m 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkwood beam 4m 4 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Carved Darkwood divider 2 Fine Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkwood Arch 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Raven adornment 10 Fine Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Wolf Adornment 10 Fine Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Darkwood Gate 16 Wood 4 Iron 2 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

All of these items will require at least one piece of tar, so you’ll have to make regular trips to the Plains biome to obtain it. You can expect heavy resistance each time you visit these regions, though, so make sure to go with plenty of friends and have the best equipment available.