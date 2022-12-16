All December 2022 Community Day Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s final 2022 Community Day will be happening in the middle of December. It will be a massive occasion highlighting many of the Pokémon featured in 2022 and 2021 events, giving you the chance to catch them once again or encounter ones you might have missed. Several Pokémon appear in the wild, but some of them will reserve to appear in raids. Here’s what you need to know about all December 2022 Community Day Pokémon raids spawning in Pokémon Go.

All December 2022 Community Day featured Pokémon raids in Pokémon Go

There are a handful of featured December 2022 Community Day Pokémon that will only appear in raids during the event, which happens on December 17 and 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local area. You want to make sure you reserve Raid Tickets with some for several of your favorite choices. These are also going to one-star raids, so players should not have trouble taking them down alone. However, it is a community day, so it doesn’t hurt to bring a few friends with you to complete them.

These are all the Pokémon spawning in raids during the event times. You will need a Raid Ticket to participate in them.

Budew

Duskull

Eevee

Fletchling

Gible

Machop

Oshawott

Shinx

Snivy

Swablu

Tepig

Some of the more outstanding choices from these raids will be Eevee, Fletcling, Gible, Machop, and Swablu. These have some of the better movesets you might want to go out of your way to add to your collection, as they have proven to have the most use in PvP and PvE encounters, depending on the stats you can get for those Pokémon.