How to complete the December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The final Community Day for 2022 in Pokémon Go has arrived. It will be a two-part weekend celebrating many of the Pokémon we’ve caught throughout the year and many of the ones that appeared in 2021. You won’t have long to add these Pokémon to your collection and evolve them to teach them their Community Day featured move. Along the way, there’s a Special Research ticket you can pick up if you want to add some rewards to your inventory while you play. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks and their rewards in Pokémon Go.

All December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards

The December 2022 Community Day event will take place on December 17 and 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. The Community Day Pokémon will spawn in the wild, and you can hatch a few of them from eggs or challenge them to a battle in various raids. Your strategy of how you plan to approach this Community Day will vary depending on which ones you want to catch and where they’re spawning. Although the Special Research ticket is available while this event is active, it is optional and is not required to participate in the event

These are all the tasks and rewards you will earn for completing the December 2022 Community Day Special Research ticket.

Task 1

Power up your Pokémon 10 times – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon featured in the December 2022 Community Day event – 10 Razz Berries

Make five nice throws – 1,500 XP

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, a Unova Stone, and a Sinnoh Stone

Task 2

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokémon featured in the December 2022 Community Day event – 1,500 XP

Evolve three Pokémon – 1,500 Stardust

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, an incense, and a Poffin

Task 3

Make three curveball throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokémon featured in the December 2022 Community Day event – A Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokémon – An Elite Fast TM

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and a Rocket Radar

Task 4

Claim Reward – 10 Pinap Berries

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – An Elite Charged TM

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and three Rare Candies