All differences between Gran Turismo 7 Anniversary Edition vs Standard

Gran Turismo 7 is much like most major releases today in the sense that there is more than one edition. Luckily, there are only two versions, which makes deciding on a purchase much easier. Maybe you’ve been out of the loop and don’t know what version includes which content.

Our guide details what the game’s Standard and Anniversary Editions have in common, as well as the premier version’s exclusive benefits.

Shared content between versions

As expected, the Gran Turismo 7 Anniversary Edition features its own content in addition to what is included in the Standard launch version. Owners of both editions get the following content:

The Toyota Supra GT500 ’97 (Castrol’s Tom)

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept Stealth Model

The Porsche 917 Living Legend

What are the differences?

What differentiates Gran Turismo 7’s Standard and Anniversary Editions? For starters, the physical version of the Anniversary Edition comes in a steelbook case as opposed to the standard packaging. It also includes both PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. Owners of the Standard PS4 version must pay to upgrade to PS5.

The other exclusives include the following: