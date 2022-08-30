The 10 best Gr.3 cars in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has a wide range of Gr.3 cars in the game for players to drive with. These Gr.3 cars are based on real-life GT3, GTE, and other old categories of competitive races. In Gran Turismo 7, you can buy them from Brand Central and the Legends Dealership. Although they are in the same category, these cars behave in different ways concerning the handling, acceleration, traction as well as top speed. For this, we list down 10 of the best Gr.3 cars in Gran Turismo 7. Note that all the cars in this list cost 450,000 CR unless otherwise mentioned.

Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3 ’12

The V12 Vantage is a good choice for players who have already put about 30 to 40 hours into the game and want something a bit more beastly. The handling for this car is a bit tough for circuits and tracks with slow and high-speed corners like Spa. But, if you are already used to the game, then this car is very rewarding if handled properly.

BMW M3 GT ’11

The BMW M3 GT from 2011 is a great Gr.3 car for beginners with its easy handling and maneuvering. This car is beneficial in endurance races due to its great fuel saving and excels especially on tracks like the Nurburgring. Pricewise, this costs a bit more than the average Gr.3 car in GT7 at 600,000 CR.

Hyundai Genesis X GR3

The Genesis X GR3 handles unbelievably well in high-speed tracks like Trial Mountain and Monza. The braking power is also better than most in its class although in terms of BoP races it suffers pretty bad. Nevertheless, it does well in offline races.

Mclaren 650S GT3

The 650S GT3 could be considered an all-around car as it does well in almost every kind of circuit. Acceleration-wise, it does stutter in some cases, but other than that, it is a solid pick if anyone wants a reliable Gr.3 car.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 ’16

A common choice among beginners for their first Gr.3 car is the Mercedes AMG GT3. There are a lot of reasons why this car is a top pick. It has great handling, top-notch acceleration, and top speed — not to mention that it looks pretty cool. As a beginner, this car helps in starting out a lot.

Nissan GT-R GT500′ 99

The good old Nissan GT-R from the JGTC era. There’s a reason why this car is legendary among the Gran Turismo community. It’s fun to drive, easy to handle and not to mention inside the cockpit it sound like music. Pricewise it will cost 2,700,000 CR in the Legends Dealership currently. But, as the price changes with every rotation, it is better to get it quickly before it gets more expensive.

Peugeot RCZ Gr.3

The Peugeot RCZ is a great Gr.3 car, especially in BoP races in online multiplayer. It outclasses and outperforms all the others in its class. The reason is that with BoP applied, the performance of the car doesn’t change one bit. So, it is a great choice if you want to be ahead of the pack.

Porsche 911 RSR (991) ’17

The 911 RSR is a bit of a unique car as it requires ultimate mastery. Oversteering out of slow corners is prevalent with the RSR, but as long as you fine-tune it and handle it gently, every race becomes a lot easier. Additionally, this car is a great choice for endurance races.

Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21

The BRZ GT300 would be put in the Gr.2 category since it is a Super GT car but thankfully, as it’s in Gr.3, it is very overpowered, especially in the Asian circuits. For example, Autopolis, which is considered one of the hardest tracks to drive in GT7 (and in real life), can easily be tamed with the help of the BRZ GT300.

Toyota Supra GT500 ’97

Another JGTC era gem is the iconic Toyota Supra GT500. Every Gran Turismo fan wants to drive this car, and there are very good reasons for this. On top of its iconic livery, the car is very forgiving towards beginners due to its easy handling and amazing cornering speed. Moreover, the sound of the engine is classic. Like the Nissan GT-R, this one is available in the Legends Dealership and will cost 1,800,000 CR.