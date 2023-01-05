Sony unleashes a sneak peek for the Gran Turismo movie, showing a lot of cars

Sony released a sneak peek of the Gran Turismo movie during its CES Press Conference. This is the first footage for the film shared with the public, finally showcasing how the motion picture will look and what the story will be about. Unsurprisingly, the sneak peek features a lot of cars and a bunch of racing, remarkably looking very similar to the games. The film uses a variety of complex camera work to capture the feel of the games and to keep up with the high-octane speed of the vehicles.

The sneak peek also shows several actors from the cast speaking about the film, including Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, and lead actor Archie Madekwe. Each actor talks about how ambitious the film is, claiming it won’t be like anything audiences have seen before. Orlando Bloom is an internationally famous actor best known for his role in The Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings franchises, while David Harbour is known for his role in Stranger Things, Black Widow, and Hellboy. The rest of the main cast not in the sneak peek video include Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, and Darren Barnet.

The Gran Turismo movie is directed by Neill Blomkamp, a South African director best known for working on District 9, Elysium, and Chappie. The Gran Turismo games are primarily racing simulators with hardly any real story, so fans wondered what kind of narrative the Gran Turismo film will follow. It turns out, the film is taking inspiration from a real-life event about a Gran Turismo gamer. The movie adaptation is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenager who tries to apply his skill set as a Gran Turismo player to become a professional racecar driver.

Sony Pictures is distributing the film, and the PlayStation logo is plastered across many of the racecars. There are several scenes in the sneak peek showing racers playing the Gran Turismo game in huge monitor sets. The Gran Turismo movie will release in theaters on August 11.