All Dreadwing sites and locations in Horizon Forbidden West

Dreadwings are arguably the most dangerous machine you can come across in the open world of Horizon Forbidden West. These giant birds can temporarily shut down your focus, cloak themselves, and have a full arsenal they can deploy, including mines and an electric energy attack. With such a tough enemy, being able to override them and upgrade your legendary gear with the parts from them will make them a target you often seek out. Here are the sites and locations where you can find Dreadwings in Horizon Forbidden West.

Dreadwings have two points where they can spawn in Horizon Forbidden West. The first is a site dedicated to them right next to LATOPOLIS in the southeastern portion of the map. A lone Dreadwing is chilling on the ground and will take to the sky and attack you when you get close.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other area you can find a Dreadwing is not necessarily a site, so it does not have an icon on the map. Make your way to the mountains north of Fall’s Edge and find the location on the map in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Not only will a Dreadwing appear here, but you can also find a Stormbird, so this is a great spot for farming both of these enemies. Just make sure not to get overwhelmed by both of them.