All Eerie Apparitions in the Night Spiritomb wisp locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

One of the many requests you’ll receive in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is called Eerie Apparitions in the Night, and in it, you’ll need to locate 107 wisps scattered all over Hisui. These wisps are connected to the Pokémon Spiritomb, and once you’ve collected all of these wisps, you’ll have a chance to encounter and catch this Pokémon. For those who wish to finish their Pokédex, you’ll need to run all over the region to find them. We recommend doing this after you’ve completed the majority of the game and unlock each area with all of the Noble Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Eerie Apparitions in the Night Spirtomb wisp locations in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

All Spiritomb wisp locations

There are 107 wisps in total, with 20 in each significant location and seven in Jubilife Village.

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Obsidian Fieldlands

These are all Spiritomb wisps you can find in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Crimson Mirelands

These are all Spiritomb wisp locations you can find in the Crimson Mirelands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Cobalt Coastlands

These are all Spiritomb wisp locations in the Cobalt Coastlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Coronet Highlands

These are all Spiritomb wisp locations in Coronet Highlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Alabaster Icelands

These are all Spiritomb wisp locations in Alabaster Icelands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All Spiritomb wisp locations in Jubilife Village

These are all Spiritomb wisp locations you can find in Jubilife Village.