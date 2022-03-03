All error codes for Hitman Sniper: The Shadows and how to fix them

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a mobile Hitman Sniper game packed with various characters to play as across a range of campaign missions. However, the game requires an online connection to be played, meaning it can be hit by errors when the player base is swarming the servers. This guide covers every error we’ve encountered in the game and solutions to fix them.

INITIALIZEPLAYER SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

The INITIALIZEPLAYER SERVER ERROR is an issue with the game’s server that prevents it from recognizing you as a player. The only solution to fix this error is to wait a few seconds and press the Retry button. After a few tries, restart the game and try again if this doesn’t work.

SETCHAPTERINTROCINEMATICSHOWN SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

The SETCHAPTERINTROCINEMATICSHOWN SERVER ERROR is an issue that prevents the game from telling the server that you have been shown the introductory cinematic for the game. Wait a few seconds and press the Retry button to fix it. If the error persists, restart the game and try again.

GENERATEQUESTLIST SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

The issue that causes the GENERATEQUESTLIST SERVER ERROR prevents the game from pulling the list of quests in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows from the central server. Wait a few seconds and hit the Retry button to fix it. If the error doesn’t correct itself, restart the game.

GETLIVEDECISIONPOINTS SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game is trying to get commands for what should be displayed to you next when the GETLIVEDECISIONPOINTS SERVER ERROR pops up. To fix it, wait a couple of seconds, then press the Retry button. If that doesn’t work, restart the game and try to get into it once more.

STARTCAMPAIGNCONTRACT SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first part of the game’s tutorial, you may get the STARTCAMPAIGNCONTRACT SERVER ERROR. This is an issue that can occur when the game is trying to load your first full mission. If you see it, wait a few seconds for data to transfer, then press the Retry button. If the message doesn’t stop appearing, restart the game and try again.

UPDATEPVPSLOT SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll see the UPDATEPVPSLOT SERVER ERROR when you enter the game’s menu. It’s caused by the server sending incorrect information about PvP in Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. You’ll need to wait several moments before pressing the Retry button to fix it. If that doesn’t work, restart the game.

GETSTOREITEMS SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see the GETSTOREITEMS SERVER ERROR, it means that Hitman Sniper: The Shadows hasn’t been able to find the items that should be displayed in the in-game store. While you may not care about this, the game requires them to function. Wait a few seconds, then hit the Retry button to fix it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to restart the game and try to enter it again.

COLLECTQUESTREWARD SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll most likely see the COLLECTQUESTREWARD SERVER ERROR when you’re trying to claim one of the game’s many rewards after completing a task or challenge. This means that the game is struggling to tell the server that you need your reward. Hold on a few moments and then hit the Retry button to fix it. If that doesn’t work, restart the game and claim your reward once more.

SETTUTORIALCOMPLETE SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by gamepur

The SETTUTORIALCOMPLETE SERVER ERROR pops up after you’ve finished the final mission in the game’s tutorial. It means that the game has failed to tell the server that you’ve finished the tutorial. Wait a couple of seconds and then press the Retry button to fix it. If that fails to work, then restart the game.

EQUIPWEAPONPART SERVER ERROR

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see the EQUIPWEAPONPART SERVER ERROR, it means that the game hasn’t equipped the weapon part you selected. Hold off from doing anything for a moment before pressing the Retry button to fix the error. If that doesn’t work, restart the game and try again.