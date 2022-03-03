Hitman Sniper: The Shadows is a new Hitman Sniper title from publisher Square Enix. While it doesn’t feature Agent 47 or see you explore vast sandbox maps, hiding in plain sight until you kill your targets, it does capture the core Hitman experience and translate it into a sniper game with very familiar elements. This guide explains how to download Hitman Sniper: The Shadows so you can get in early and start your new sniper career.

Where to get Hitman Sniper: The Shadows

You can download Hitman Sniper: The Shadows from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the App Store for iOS devices. The game is only available for smartphones, and there’s no word on a PC or console version at the time of writing.

If you’re struggling to find the game in either store, try visiting the game’s official website and following the relevant links from there. We had to do this when the game initially launched because it wasn’t showing up on any store for us. The game is quite large and so will take a while to download. While you’re waiting, you could load up Hitman 3 and take on one of the missions there to whet your appetite for assassination.