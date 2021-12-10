All Excavation Site collectibles in Halo Infinite

The Excavation Site in Halo Infinite is a rather large area with a ton of enemies lurking around. At first, it may seem like nobody is home, but that quickly changes when you walk toward the tunnels. Amongst the chaos, there are six collectibles to be discovered in this area. Here is where you can find all the Excavation Site collectibles in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Excavation Site is in the northwestern region of the map. You find it by going south of Outpost Tremonious or by traveling northeast of The Tower. There are plenty of FOB sites to claim around this area as well. Check the map above for reference.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two Spartan Cores that can be found in this area. The first Spartan Core is located on one of the high cliffs that overlook the Excavation Site. When facing the laser drill, turn to the left and climb the cliffs. At the top, you will find the Spartan Core.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the second Spartan Core, you will need to be in the Excavation Site. When facing the laser drill, turn to the right and look for the container with the Ghost inside of it. Look up above the cost to the rafters. The Spartan Core is on the rafters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next up is the Mjolnir Armory. When facing the laser drill, turn left and jump the barricades against the small cliff. Follow the path until you find the turret. Along the cliff below the turret is the Armory location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Banished audio log can be found in the room where you attempt to deactivate the laser drill. Once the laser drill becomes active, follow the progression route until you reach the room with the deactivation switch. When facing the switch, turn around to find the audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When facing the Banished audio log in the laser drill control room, go to the left. Follow the path to where the gravity lift would bring you into the building. In the corner of the room is the first UNSC audio log.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second UNSC audio log is found outside of the Excavation Site. Follow the pathway out that is behind the drill. You will see some metal platforms on the dirt road. Follow them to some wreckage next to two charred tree trunks. You will find the audio log next to the downed tree trunk.