All games included in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is an opportunity to return to the original Assassin’s Creed games. The ones in The Ezio Collection will be centered on the protagonist many fans believe to be the best of the ones featured through the franchise, Ezio Auditore da Firenze. These are not all games from the original era. Instead, these are a specific series of games you can expect to play in this collection. This guide will cover all the games in Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Nintendo Switch and other additions.

There are three games that you can grab in this collection.

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood

Assassin’s Creed Revelations

These three main games focus on Ezio as the primary protagonist. The first of these, Assassin’s Creed II, focuses on Ezio’s rise into the Assassin’s Creed brotherhood and getting revenge for the death of his family. It takes place over roughly over ten years, giving you the chance to see him grow up and assume his role as an Assassin.

Next, in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Ezio has to reform the order and gather the common citizens together to bring them under his tutelage. You’d be attempting to teach and use Assassin allies to help you out through the many missions in the game and build up your base.

The final game, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, has Ezio learning about the legendary assassin in the series before him, Altair. Ezio will be significantly older in this game, and it is the final one starring this protagonist.

All of these games will be remastered versions of the original ones. In addition, the Ezio Collection also comes with a handful of short films that feature Ezio’s childhood and the character’s final days.