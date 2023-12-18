Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (December 2023)

Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox is the perfect fighting game for all Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Train your character to become the most powerful battlefield warrior and use your skills to defeat all your enemies in this fast-paced PvP game.

With these Jujutsu Chronicles codes, you will get Weapons, Pity, Clan Spins, and Curse Spins, which you can use to re-roll your techniques, get a bonus boost, and build a stronger character. If you redeem them today, no one can stand in your way! If you like anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes article and get all the freebies before they expire!

All Jujutsu Chronicles Codes List

Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Working)

JayBDay12092023 : Unlocks 150 Clan Spins and 150 Curse Spins (New)

: Unlocks 150 Clan Spins and 150 Curse Spins Visits10M : Unlocks 75 Clan Spins and 75 Curse Spins and Pity (New)

: Unlocks 75 Clan Spins and 75 Curse Spins and Pity Likes20K : Unlocks 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, and Pity

: Unlocks 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, and Pity Visits6M : Unlocks 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, and 1 Pity

: Unlocks 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, and 1 Pity Visits7M : Unlocks 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, and Pity

: Unlocks 50 Clan Spins, 50 Curse Spins, and Pity Favs50K : Unlocks 20 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins

: Unlocks 20 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins Visits9M : Unlocks Clan Spins, Curse Spins, and Pity

: Unlocks Clan Spins, Curse Spins, and Pity Rework2 : Unlocks 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, and 1 Pity

: Unlocks 15 Clan Spins, 15 Curse Spins, and 1 Pity Likes17K : Unlocks 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, and 1 InvertedBlade Cursed Tool

: Unlocks 25 Clan Spins, 25 Curse Spins, and 1 InvertedBlade Cursed Tool Visits8M : Unlocks 75 Clan Spins and 75 Curse Spins

: Unlocks 75 Clan Spins and 75 Curse Spins Thanksgiving2023 : Unlocks 150 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, and Pity

: Unlocks 150 Clan Spins, 150 Curse Spins, and Pity Favs44K : Unlocks 20 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins

: Unlocks 20 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins ExploitPatch: Unlocks Clan Spins, Curse Spins, and Pity

Jujutsu Chronicles Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Chronicles

By following the instructions below, you will redeem your Jujutsu Chronicles codes in just a few clicks:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch Jujutsu Chronicles on Roblox. Click on the Codes button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Type the code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press the Enter button to claim your reward!

How Can You Get More Jujutsu Chronicles Codes?

The best method to get fresh Jujutsu Chronicles codes is to bookmark this page and return from time to time. We are searching for new Roblox codes each day, and as soon as we find some, we update our list. Alternatively, join the official Jujutsu Chronicles Discord channel or follow the game developer on X (@JayTheCoderRBX) to stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements and sneak peeks.

Why Are My Jujutsu Chronicles Codes Not Working?

Jujutsu Chronicles codes must be claimed as soon as possible, as they expire quickly. Visit this page frequently to make sure you get all the new codes. If you find an invalid code on our active list, notify us, and we will remove it. Before you do so, double-check if you’ve entered the codes correctly. You can avoid typos by copying and pasting active codes from our article into the text box.

How to Get Other Rewards in Jujutsu Chronicles

Besides Jujutsu Chronicles codes, unfortunately, there are no other free rewards. Join the official Jujutsu Chronicles Discord channel to check if any giveaways are active at the moment, as Discord giveaways always provide game fans with excellent chances of winning fabulous free prizes.

What Is Jujutsu Chronicles?

Jujutsu Chronicles is a Roblox fighting experience based on the famous manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. You must level up your character and gain unique techniques and powers to succeed and win all your battles. Gain stats by fighting dummies or running track, and you will be ready to take on those challenging PvP battles.

If you are looking for more codes for your favorite Roblox games, explore our Roblox Codes section, as we have plenty of codes for various goodies you can claim for free!