All GM power cards and what they do in WWE 2K22
Cards are so ingrained into the mode that you’ll need to pick two cards at startup
After over a decade away, WWE 2K22 finally brings us a new GM mode. The goal of the mode is rather simple: run one show against another and do whatever you can to have more fans and win the mode. The major addition this time around is Power Cards, which give a GM the ability to buff your own Superstars and events. And, these items can even debuff your opponents by taking away important components of their show. Here’s a primer on how these cards work and how each one can directly affect shows in MyGM.
Cards are so ingrained into the mode that you’ll need to pick two cards at startup, based on your GM and show choice. It’s important to note that in order to use the Custom Superstar you need to either have created one in the specific creator or download one from community creations. MyRise characters will not count for this power. Below are power cards for each GM Character and Brand.
Power Cards at Start Up/From Brands
|GM
|CARD AND EFFECT
|Adam Pearce
|Instigator: Increase all active rivalries by one level
|Sonya Deville
|A Superstar’s GM: Raise the entire rosters morale by +15
|William Regal
|Legend Whisperer: The first legend you sign this week will be free
|Shane Mcmahon
|Coast to Coast: A GM interference booked this week will provide an additional +2 bonus and be free to book this week
|Stephanie Mcmahon
|The Mcmahon Presence: Earn twice as much money from arena attendance this week
|Custom Superstar
|Beginner’s Luck: Raise the popularity of the superstar with the lowest popularity on your roster by +20
In addition to GM-specific Power Cards, each show also comes with a unique boost. Here’s a look at each show’s unique power cards:
|Show
|CARD AND EFFECT
|Smackdown
|Birth of Legends: Six random superstars on your roster will have their popularity increased by +6
|RAW
|This Is War: Three randomly selected Superstars on the opposing brand can not be booked in matches next week. Can not be used the week before a PPV
|NXT
|Fighting Champion: Title matches booked for this week will Receive a large match rating boost
|NXT UK
|International Takeover: Your network deal is tripled if you gain fans this week, otherwise it will only be doubled
Once you begin your campaign proper, there will be three random power cards you can buy every week. As well as one card you can earn for free each week via completing a random weekly objective. These cards are split into three categories: Gold/Silver/Bronze cards that have different effects based on tier, cards that give you free booking of show add ons to save money, and more expensive cards that are related to specific match types.
|POWER CARD
|EFFECT
|Forged in Fire
|One randomly booked hell-in-a-cell match will receive a higher than normal rating
|Injury Rehab 1/2/3
|Reduces injury time for one/two/three weeks. This Superstar will be busy this week and be unable to be booked this week.
|Health spa 1/2/3
|Send the chosen Superstar to a top spa to recover six/12/18 more stamina this week. This superstar will be busy this week and be unable to be booked this week.
|Contract Negotiation 1/2/3
|Add one, two, or three weeks to a free agent Superstar’s contract duration.
|Double Cost
|Double the cost of an opposing brand’s matches for next week’s show.
|Free Special Effects Booking
|Any special effects show logistics booked this week will be free.
|Free Advertising Booking
|Any advertising show logistic booked this week will be free.
|Too Extreme
|One randomly booked extreme rules match on your show will receive a higher than normal rating.
|Fix Match
|Guarantees that the Superstar you select wins their match this week.
|A Little Bit of TLC
|One randomly booked TLC match on your show will receive a higher than normal rating.
|Get the Tables
|One randomly booked TLC match on your show will receive a higher than normal rating.
|Free Arena Booking
|Any arena show logistics booked this week will be free.
|Free Crew Booking
|Any crew show logistics booked this week will be free.
|Special Promotion
|Ensures that you’ll retain most of your fans this week.
|Superstar Training
|Trains one of your emerging talent stars to become a permanent senior Superstar for your brand.
|Veto Star
|Block an opposing brand from booking their most popular Superstar in next week’s show.
|Veto Champ
|Block an opposing brand from booking one of their champions in next week’s show.
|Veto Random Superstar
|Prevents a random Superstar on an opposing brand from competing in next week’s show.
|Pre-Match Physio
|Reduces the probability that a Superstar becomes injured.