All GM power cards and what they do in WWE 2K22

After over a decade away, WWE 2K22 finally brings us a new GM mode. The goal of the mode is rather simple: run one show against another and do whatever you can to have more fans and win the mode. The major addition this time around is Power Cards, which give a GM the ability to buff your own Superstars and events. And, these items can even debuff your opponents by taking away important components of their show. Here’s a primer on how these cards work and how each one can directly affect shows in MyGM.

Cards are so ingrained into the mode that you’ll need to pick two cards at startup, based on your GM and show choice. It’s important to note that in order to use the Custom Superstar you need to either have created one in the specific creator or download one from community creations. MyRise characters will not count for this power. Below are power cards for each GM Character and Brand.

Power Cards at Start Up/From Brands

GM CARD AND EFFECT Adam Pearce Instigator: Increase all active rivalries by one level Sonya Deville A Superstar’s GM: Raise the entire rosters morale by +15 William Regal Legend Whisperer: The first legend you sign this week will be free Shane Mcmahon Coast to Coast: A GM interference booked this week will provide an additional +2 bonus and be free to book this week Stephanie Mcmahon The Mcmahon Presence: Earn twice as much money from arena attendance this week Custom Superstar Beginner’s Luck: Raise the popularity of the superstar with the lowest popularity on your roster by +20

In addition to GM-specific Power Cards, each show also comes with a unique boost. Here’s a look at each show’s unique power cards:

Show CARD AND EFFECT Smackdown Birth of Legends: Six random superstars on your roster will have their popularity increased by +6 RAW This Is War: Three randomly selected Superstars on the opposing brand can not be booked in matches next week. Can not be used the week before a PPV NXT Fighting Champion: Title matches booked for this week will Receive a large match rating boost NXT UK International Takeover: Your network deal is tripled if you gain fans this week, otherwise it will only be doubled

Once you begin your campaign proper, there will be three random power cards you can buy every week. As well as one card you can earn for free each week via completing a random weekly objective. These cards are split into three categories: Gold/Silver/Bronze cards that have different effects based on tier, cards that give you free booking of show add ons to save money, and more expensive cards that are related to specific match types.