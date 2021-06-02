All Golem weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

You can battle a handful of Pokémon in the several Pokémon Go raids during the many events. For those keen on defeating Golem in three star raids, you want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon to beat it. There are several weaknesses that this Pokémon has that you can take advantage of and make sure to beat every time.

All Golem weaknesses

Golem is a Ground and Rock-type. It will be weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant to Electric, Fire, Flying, Normal, Rock, and Poison-type attacks. We highly recommend you stick to focusing on Grass and Water-type Pokémon as they can do the most damage to Golem during a fight.

Best Pokémon to counter Golem

The best Pokémon you want to use to defeat Golem in a three star raid consist of Swampert, Kingler, and Roserade.

Swampert is a Ground and Water-type Pokémon, making it a durable Pokémon capable of being super effective against Golem in both of its fast and charged moves. It’s an ideal choice to defeat Golem, and its basic evolved form, Mudkip, is fairly common or has increased spawns during plenty of events. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves hydro cannon and earthquake.

The next Pokémon is Kingler, another Water-type. Normally, Kingler is avoided in the PvP scene, and it is not considered one of the better Pokémon to use against other players. However, it’s a great choice to use in PvE battles and raids. Kingler can become a powerful ally on your team against Golem, and we recommend it for a three star battle. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move mud shot, with the charged moves crabhammer and x-scissor.

The final highly recommended Pokémon to use against Golem is Roserade, a Grass and Poison-type. It’s become a much more useful Pokémon following the addition of leaf storm to its moveset, and the fast move poison jab has also become much more useful. Roserade is a much more widely used Pokémon in the PvP scene, and it’s still a solid choice for raids. The best moveset to teach it for this battle will be bullet seed for its fast move along with leaf storm and weather ball (Fire-type) for its charged moves.

You need to use a full team of six Pokémon to battle against Golem. These are some other Pokémon you can consider using and adding to your team.

Chesnaught

Clawitzer

Empoleon

Exeggutor

Kyogre

Mega Blastoise

Mega Gyarados

Sceptile

Tangrowth

Torterra

Venusaur

After defeating Golem, you’ll receive a handful of rewards at the end of the fight, and you’ll have a chance to capture it at the end. There is no shiny version available.