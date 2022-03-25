In your Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands adventure, weapons will be your bread and butter. You’ll have a variety of weapons to pick from as you progress through the story and obtain rare loot by completing quests and defeating dangerous enemies. In this guide, we will cover all gun types and how they work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

These are all of the gun types you can find and use in the Wonderlands.

Assault Rifles

Heavy Weapons

Pistols

Shotgun

SMGs

Sniper Rifles

These are all basic identifies of the weapons you can use in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but how they function is unique and varies on the drop. For example, we’re using a snipe rifle called the Obelisk of the Spire. This sniper rifle consumes two ammo per shot and has a 9.3x zoom. It also has an alternative function that turns it into a shotgun as an alternative firing option.

Each weapon you loot in Wonderlands will be different, and it’s essential to read the model of the weapon, what it does, and if it comes with any alternative functions. As you level up and progress through the game, reading the stats becomes more critical and paying attention to the type of elemental damage your arsenal does. Certain enemies are more prone to specific types of damage, and using them can make defeating them much easier.