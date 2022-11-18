All hair color options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of the best things that came with the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the addition of full customization for player characters. You now have the option to change almost everything about your character, from hairstyle to hair color, and many other attributes. Though there are many options to try out, players can get overwhelmed by the many choices in front of them. You have more colors for hair in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet than most humans can even name. So, to make your life easier, we have compiled a list of all the hair color options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

List of every hair color option in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are 26 hair color options you can choose from in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To see each and every one of these options, after naming your character, all you need to do is to choose the “Change hairstyle” option and then go to the right. You will now see the full list of hair color options in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which we have also listed below:

Black

Gold

Dark brown

Ash brown

Light brown

Platinum blond

Pink-brown

Wine red

Green

White

Pink

Blue

Red

Smoky pink

Blue-green

Lavender

Violet

Scarlet

Silver

Ash purple

Ash white

Ash blond

Ash green

Dark denim blue

Denim blue

Light denim blue

Players can also change their hairstyle and hair color at any time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by going to a hair salon and paying a fee. If you are looking to change your look and hair color right now, the Salon Renacer can be found right outside the Uva Academy, in Mesagoza West. You can easily see it on the map since the icon for it is a pair of scissors.